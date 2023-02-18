Systematic changes in manpower export a must

The news of country's poor performance in getting desired remittances simply reveals our policy makers' short-sightedness in developing an effective manpower export mechanism. From the dismal image portrayed at a recent news report - it is clear that there is no alternative to bring about a systematic change tuned with time and international demand - if we are to put our foothold in the global manpower market.



According to the latest media report, Bangladesh is likely to mark a sharp decline in remittance earning because of exporting low skilled migratory workers in 4 of the 5 categories which are - domestic helps, janitors, gardeners, farm workers, and shepherds.



However, while our labour migration experts have linked less skilled workers to this downfall, it also blamed government's ineffective strategies to empower our expat workforce with needed skills. Moreover, they have quoted figures of International Organisation for Migration - IOM and Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) in its 2022 Migration Trends Report, and surely there is room to oppose experts' opinions.



It was revealed that some 78.64 percent of workers who migrated last year in different countries were less skilled - it is over 3 percent higher than its earlier year of 75.24 percent.



Understandably, remittance stands next to the RMG sector which is a driving force behind the economic development of Bangladesh. Its direct contribution to the national income has grown rapidly in recent years. If Bangladesh is to achieve its goal of the developed country status any time soon, its robust economic growth needs to be maintained. On that note, it is essential for the government to invest more in creating a skilled and semi-skilled workforce for the international market.



Skill development programmes and vocational training will help future migrants get better and high-paying jobs overseas, which in turn, will bring home greater volumes of remittances. It will also increase the value of their services in the global job market.



The factors that put Bangladeshi migrant workers at possible risks of losing jobs are generally language barriers, particularly the inability to communicate in English, poor basic formal education and lack vocational industry-specific skills. Lack of knowledge of a foreign language apart from English, is another factor. The workers are, therefore, at a disadvantage when it comes to new job opportunities, especially in this competitive tech-driven world.



About one third of the nation's population is between 18-34 years. In order to make the best of this demographic dividend, we need to provide them with quality education while imparting skills. Keeping in mind the technological advancements, Bangladesh has to undertake new development strategies and put adequate resources to train up and equip the expat workforce.



It is time for the country to get out of the blue-collar branding.



