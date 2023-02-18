

Crafting an effective research framework

SHAHRIAR BIN KABIR

When constructing a building, individuals must first design its structure. Once the framework is completed, a comprehensive roadmap is formed that includes all the necessary actions from the first to last step taken to efficiently execute the construction plan. Similarly, in the case of a formal study, a methodology is developed before conducting the research.

The backbone of any research is its methodology, which comes third in the sequence of the components of a research study. Though research methodology can be organised in a variety of ways, this article concentrates on the most commonly used and widely accepted research design pattern.



There is plenty of literature on the diverse methods for developing research methodology, but scholars agree that the four sequential steps include selecting a research philosophy, approach, technique, and strategy. The first step in developing a research methodology is determining how a researcher perceives the world, whether subjective or objective. Positivism and Interpretivism are the two major philosophies in this field.



The former philosophical foundation is concerned with facts that reflect an objective paradigm, whereas the latter philosophical dimension is concerned with meanings that emerged from subjective phenomena. In a formal study, one of them is chosen based on the nature of the research subject. Following the selection of a research philosophy, the second step involves the selection of a research approach. Again, there are two approaches: inductive and deductive.



When testing theories, the deductive approach is used, whereas when building theories, the inductive approach is used.However, depending on the needs of the study, either approach may be used; however, before making a final decision, the compatibility of the deductive approach with positivism and the compatibility of the inductive approach with interpretivism must be considered.



The third stage of design entails the selection of a research technique. There are two options in this case: quantitative and qualitative. The application of a research technique appears to indicate a data analysis pattern. If the gathered data is to be statistically examined, a quantitative technique is used. If the data is to be analysed descriptively, the qualitative technique is preferred.



In most cases, one of the techniques is used, but in some cases, a combination of both tactics can be used if the treatment of obtained data is planned in both directions using the triangulation concept. Following the selection of a research technique, the most critical component (research strategy) of a research methodology is discussed.

This methodology section deliberates the selection and justification of data collection methods. There are numerous methods available, the most common of which include surveys, interviews, observation, experimentation, focus groups, ethnography, and so on. Before choosing either strategy, the characteristics of all strategies are considered. Surveys, for instance -, are predominantly positivist with some space for interpretation, whereas interviews are entirely interpretivist. Similarly, observation and focus groups are associated with interpretivism, whereas experiments are mostly associated with Positivism.



These characteristics are evaluated so that the adopted strategy can meet the philosophical need of the proposed study.A systematic research strategy is divided into many subsections, depending on the type of strategy chosen, such as setting, sample size, research instrument, data collection procedure, data presentation, and data analysis. These four chronological steps are commonly included in a research design.



However, it should not be limited to them; other aspects such as ethical considerations, limitations, and the plausibility of the study should also be explained.It should be ensured under the heading of ethical consideration that a study does not involve any ethical issues and that it has covered all four areas of research ethics: consent, anonymity, confidentiality, and data storage.



The factors that have influenced the findings of a research study without the consent of a researcher should be included in the limitations section, whilst the plausibility of a study should discuss validity, reliability, and generalisation.

Shahriar Bin Kabir, BBA 4th year Student, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology

The backbone of any research is its methodology, which comes third in the sequence of the components of a research study. Though research methodology can be organised in a variety of ways, this article concentrates on the most commonly used and widely accepted research design pattern.There is plenty of literature on the diverse methods for developing research methodology, but scholars agree that the four sequential steps include selecting a research philosophy, approach, technique, and strategy. The first step in developing a research methodology is determining how a researcher perceives the world, whether subjective or objective. Positivism and Interpretivism are the two major philosophies in this field.The former philosophical foundation is concerned with facts that reflect an objective paradigm, whereas the latter philosophical dimension is concerned with meanings that emerged from subjective phenomena. In a formal study, one of them is chosen based on the nature of the research subject. Following the selection of a research philosophy, the second step involves the selection of a research approach. Again, there are two approaches: inductive and deductive.When testing theories, the deductive approach is used, whereas when building theories, the inductive approach is used.However, depending on the needs of the study, either approach may be used; however, before making a final decision, the compatibility of the deductive approach with positivism and the compatibility of the inductive approach with interpretivism must be considered.The third stage of design entails the selection of a research technique. There are two options in this case: quantitative and qualitative. The application of a research technique appears to indicate a data analysis pattern. If the gathered data is to be statistically examined, a quantitative technique is used. If the data is to be analysed descriptively, the qualitative technique is preferred.In most cases, one of the techniques is used, but in some cases, a combination of both tactics can be used if the treatment of obtained data is planned in both directions using the triangulation concept. Following the selection of a research technique, the most critical component (research strategy) of a research methodology is discussed.This methodology section deliberates the selection and justification of data collection methods. There are numerous methods available, the most common of which include surveys, interviews, observation, experimentation, focus groups, ethnography, and so on. Before choosing either strategy, the characteristics of all strategies are considered. Surveys, for instance -, are predominantly positivist with some space for interpretation, whereas interviews are entirely interpretivist. Similarly, observation and focus groups are associated with interpretivism, whereas experiments are mostly associated with Positivism.These characteristics are evaluated so that the adopted strategy can meet the philosophical need of the proposed study.A systematic research strategy is divided into many subsections, depending on the type of strategy chosen, such as setting, sample size, research instrument, data collection procedure, data presentation, and data analysis. These four chronological steps are commonly included in a research design.However, it should not be limited to them; other aspects such as ethical considerations, limitations, and the plausibility of the study should also be explained.It should be ensured under the heading of ethical consideration that a study does not involve any ethical issues and that it has covered all four areas of research ethics: consent, anonymity, confidentiality, and data storage.The factors that have influenced the findings of a research study without the consent of a researcher should be included in the limitations section, whilst the plausibility of a study should discuss validity, reliability, and generalisation.Shahriar Bin Kabir, BBA 4th year Student, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology