

NOWHERA SHAIK

Indian budget, a silver line for the economy The Indian budget 2023 is a bagful of happy tidings. It is a genuine and successful attempt to realise the original meaning of the term "economy" - which, in standard terms, is a comprehensive activity encompassing not just monetary and fiscal issues but also sociological dimensions of a community in which generating surplus and pushing forward the concept of welfare with relevant social concerns is kept in mind.

The central Budget presented by Union Minister of Finance Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman makes genuine attempts to answer most social concerns - highlighted so completely by the concept of Saptarshi - seven national priorities - inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and financial sector. In these seven areas, the government wishes to focus its full attention on the entire society's economic brains.



To quote a few of the salient features of the Indian economy, With this budget, the economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world during the past nine years. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) membership has more than doubled to 27crore. Another feather in the hat is that 7,400crore digital payments of Rs 126 lakh crore have taken place through UPI in 2022 besides the provision of 9.6crore LPG connections provided under the Ujjwala scheme. Besides, 47.8 crore PM Jan Dhan Bank Accounts too have been created.



The further silver line is that insurance cover for 44.6crore persons under the PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana too, has been created and of Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme with an outlay of Rs.2200crore has been launched to boost the availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops. PAN will be used as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies to bring ease of Doing Business.



No matter the political tall talk of previous years, the nation's economic experts rarely paid such detailed attention to social concerns. From that point of view, the Union Budget 2023 is in the right earnest historic document that would act as a concept paper for the next 25 years to touch the 100th year of India's Independence - a treatise for "Amritkal" - a brilliant phase!



The newest introduction to take India to dizzy heights is that over 15,000 MSMEs (out of 5crores from all sectors) from the foundry industry, play the role of a powerful catalyst in making India one of the largest producers and exporters of casting products in the world, something never happened earlier.

Leading foundry producers and importer countries and their delegates and exhibitors recently participated in the event. Russia, Iran, the US, the UK, KSA, Malaysia, Germany, the UAE, Belgium, Bhutan and leading Indian states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, among others, are showcasing their strengths pertaining to new technologies, innovations and sustainability.



Another plus point of the budget is that the incentives to cooperatives will ease the lives of primary agriculture cooperatives adding to rural jobs and incomes and reducing migration. Similarly, the incentives to agricultural start-ups by using new-age tech care are really encouraging.



However, they miss the advantage that the spill over effect will create a huge number of jobs. Besides, an effective capex of Rs 13,7 lakh crore will have a multiplier effect on the economy, creating jobs and facilitating private sector investment. Of course, the focus skilling is good but what is of paramount importance is that proper execution must be heeded to.



When the Union Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the budget's economic agenda, she stated that it has something for everyone and that it is going to create jobs for the citizens and especially it will be youth savvy, fulfilling their aspirations, providing a strong impetus for economic growth. At the same time, it will also augur well for the senior citizens as the maximum deposit limit for this will be enhanced for them from Rs 15 lakh to 30 lakhs. At the same time, the deposit for monthly limit for the Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for joint account.



According to some national fiscal experts, in keeping with its commitment to ensuring food security, the centre has introduced the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, which would provide free food grain to all Antyodaya and priority households for one year beginning January 1, 2023. Besides, the centre will establish an agriculture accelerator fund to support rural agribusiness entrepreneurs. In addition, agricultural digital public infrastructure will be constructed as an open source, open standard, and interoperable public benefit.



This budget aims to build on the previous budget's foundations and the vision for



The budget has come out with an earnest exercise to take India on the road of becoming the "Vishwa Guru" (world leader) in the days to come.

Dr Nowhera Shaik, CEO & MD, Heera Group of Companies, Founder & National President, All India Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP)



