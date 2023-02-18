Karnaphuli Tunnel: A new gateway to economic development underway







Around the tunnel, several industrial development activities are already going on both banks of the Karnaphuli River, and EPZs are being built which will be crucial to the nation's economic growth. Additionally, this tunnel would shorten the distance between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, one of the nation's tourism destinations, which will result in notable improvements.



On February 24, 2019, work on the first-ever tunnel in Bangladesh began at a 150-foot depth in the Karnaphuli river. The Chittagong main city, which is regarded as the nation's commercial capital, will be connected to the AnwaraUpazila through this tunnel. In essence, the tunnel will change Chittagong into a "one city, two towns" arrangement similar to Shanghai, China. The anticipated cost of the project's implementation is BDT 10,374.82 crore, of which BDT 4,461.23 crore will come from the Bangladeshi government and BDT 5,913.19 crore from the Exim Bank of China. Following completion, the Bangladeshi government will pay this sum with a 2 percent interest rate for the following 20 years.

Currently, Bangladesh Bridge Department and Chinese contractor "China Communication and Construction Company Limited" are working together to complete this project. The main tunnel is 3.4 km long, the tube alone is 2.45 km long, and the total length of this four-lane project in two tubes is 9.47 km. The inner diameter of the tunnel is approximately 11 (10.80) meters.



Additionally, the tunnel's 5.35 km approach road and 727 m overbridge are both under construction. To Work is now being done to open the tunnel to the public by 2023 after the tunnel is built, the communication system in Cox's Bazar district, which includes Anwara, Banshkhali, Patia, and Chandanish with Chittagong city, would become quicker and easier. Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong's central business area is around 34.6 kilometers (about two to three hours) away from AnwaraUpazila on the Chittagong-Bazar Cox's highway.



However, the distance between the airport and the Bangabandhu Tunnel is only 2 km, and if it is fully operational, it will take 30 minutes to get from the airport to Anwara. China EPZ, Mirsarai Economic Zone, CUFL, Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited, Chittagong Airport, Chittagong Port, and Patenga-Anwara Link would all be functioning after the project is complete.



The Bangabandhu Tunnel will cut the distance between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar by at least 50 kilometers. Additionally, it will contribute to enhancing Cox's Bazar's tourism industry. There will be a designated area on the west side of the beach just for camping, picnics, yearly athletic events, and other neighborhood gatherings. On the other hand, a few locations along Patenga Road's eastern side have been designated for theme parks.Due to the Bangabandhu Tunnel, Chittagong is experiencing exceptional industrial development activities in addition to tourism. Out of the 6055 acres of industrial land in Chittagong city, only 867 acres are on the east side of the Karnaphuli River, according to the Bangabandhu Tunnel Feasibility Test study.



However, Anwara's industrial zone can only be constructed on around 9,981 acres of land once the tunnel is open. In the meantime, the Mustafa Hakim Group, which presently employs about 2,000 people, spent BDT 1500 crore constructing a steel mill and an oxygen plant on the south bank of the Karnaphuli River.



In addition to this, several businesses are currently operating in the Juldha neighborhood of Karnaphuli, including Super Pharmaceutical Limited, Partex Petro Limited, Acorn Infrastructure Service Limited, and BN Lubricant. On the other side, Khwajanagar and Ichanagar, Bellamy Textiles, ATP International Limited, GSL Exports, Benchmark Apparel, and USA Battery Factory have already begun manufacturing.



Over 60 domestic and international businesses have already expressed interest in contributing about 280 million dollars to this economic zone. By implementing this, the entire Karnaphuli river area surrounding the tunnel will experience significant industrialization. The residents of Anwara and Patenga will have a significant increase in employment while Chittagong is transformed into an economic center.



For the next 50 years, the tunnel will increase the nation's GDP by 0.166 percent yearly. Because the Chittagong port, one of the nation's commercial ports, and the Matarbari deep sea port will directly profit from the tunnel's completion.

Mohammad Al-Amin and Rokeya Akter, the students of BSS of Public Administration at Comilla University



