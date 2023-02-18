

Way Myanmar paying price for ‘The Gold Rush’



Alaska witnessed a dramatic alteration as a result of massive inflow of newcomers. From an area with a small population, it blossomed into a territory with a large demography. Moreover, the Gold Rush had a major impact on Alaska's natural ecosystem. Sediment filled streams, cutting down trees for timber, wildlife was endangered, and the soil became contaminated with chemicals used in mining.



In addition, the influx of settlers disrupted native culture. The tribal groups were pretty much wiped off by violence, disease, and fatalities.Themining industry and its employees destroyed important native fishing, hunting placesas well as their habitants.



After a coup d'état in 2021, Myanmar is dilly-dallying within its own gold craze in their rivers, much like Alaska experienced during its Gold Rush. Throughout Kachin State, which bordering Yunnan Province in China and Shan state mines have sprouted seemingly overnight.

The gold rush of Myanmar has not only posed a threat to the environment, but also exacerbated conflicts amongst theKachin, Shan and Bama ethnic groups. Both sides of the conflict have relied on profits from extraction of the state's natural assets, while ethno-linguistic militias and terrorist organizations have also engaged in this business.



Myanmar's weak environmental regulations provide a safe haven for illegal miners. The gold rush in Myanmar's Kachin state is wreaking havoc mostly on rivers, poisoning the freshwater with mercury, damaging shorelines and farmland, and disrupting the traditions of the indigenous inhabitants who live there (Mekong Eye, Nov 14, 2022). Areas with increasing mining have included the Irrawaddy's watershed where major streams merge to form the Irrawaddy, Indawgyi Lake, the Hukawng Valley, and the state's hilly northern woodlands (The Irrawaddy, Jan 10, 2016).



There are currently three potential UNESCO World Heritage sites in Kachin state (UNESCO Yangon Project Office, 2018). They are supposedly being threatened by gold mining and other extractive industries.According to a report of Yale School of Environment in 2022, "A number of endangered bird species, the Indawgyi Lake Wildlife Sanctuary is inhabited by a variety of endemic fish and turtles. The Asian elephant and other endangered species find solace in the Hukawng Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, which encompasses a tiger sanctuary. The Northern Mountain Forest Compound is host to a mountain range with peaks of above 16,000 feet and sheltered endangered species such as the red panda".



Kachin state's immense natural resources (gold, amber, jade, copper, and rubies) have fueled a protracted civil conflict between the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic armed group, and the Myanmar military. This scenario has indeed affected faith and belief on each other. First most significant societal problem seems to be the division between those who intend to sell their property and those who refuse to sell. As a direct consequence of that, the relation is terminated among ethnic groups.



Most of Kachin state has been subjected to military rule; this has had a disastrous impact on the state's ecosystem. Land concessions were offered to companies that were amicable to the military, and environmental regulatory body Global Witness alleged that Chinese companies were conducting sizable, unrestrained logging and mining operations both in Kachin and Shan state, with disastrous outcomes for the native community and ecosystem. After coup d'état more than 460 acres of mining area have been allocated by the military-owned corporation until 2031 (Myanmar Now, Jan 15, 2021). Companies that extract gold, many are supposed to have connections to the military regime.



Miners were discovered to routinely participate in unhealthy activities, including such burning a mercury-laden amalgam to get gold and ingesting mercury, a toxin linked to significant health risks, using their bare hands. Both workers and communities engaged in mercury pollution by wading barefoot into the river. In addition to causing an "incalculable biodiversity loss," gold mining redirected stream flows, ruined floodplains and riverbeds, prompted shifting levels of water, and ramped up deforestation.Myanmar's mining explosion produced 284 million tons of toxic waste between 2017 and 2021(Earth Journalism Network, Oct 31, 2022).



Dredging equipment has become a common sight beside the riverbanks. The noise of the motors immerses out the river's rhythmic thumping. The miners do not abide by the legislation on dredging and the disposal of waste into rivers and farmlands. The discharge of garbage into farmlands is causing soil contamination and decreasing agricultural production.

A difficulty concerning freshwater sources emerged. Mercury and oil found in water are harmful to all sentient creatures. People who live around mining areas are disproportionately affected by kidney disease because of prolonged consumption to polluted water. The Irrawaddy River, the Uri River, and the Chindwin River, all located in northern Myanmar, are wreaking havoc on the country's landscape. This enables waterways to divert themselves during the rainy season, flooding the surrounding area.



While the military, militant groups, Chinese corporations, and corporatists benefitted through all of these enterprises, the native population were subjected to land grabs, societal fragmentation, as well as an increasing drug addiction. Alcohol, opium, and heroin are just some of the narcotics that may result in dependency among miners (Radio Free Asia, March 15, 2017).



Government of the National League of Democracy (NDL) had permitted 223 mines and 262 small-scale enterprises in 11 townships to exert gold. They arrested several scofflaw gold miners and modified the legislation of mining the yellow metal. But the atmosphere begun to worsening after coup d'état. As a result, locals and activists who've already spent years protesting gold mining in Kachin state are understandably scared regarding what might follow next.



The Gold rush in Myanmar has prompted widespread migration across the country, and in several cases, it has caused the death of inhabitants. The spectrum of perpetrators and victims is increasingday by day.Tensions flare up in response of a government decision to allow foreign gold mining companies entering Kachin state. It has a potential to ignite a protracted armed conflict in Myanmar.

Sauid Ahmed Khan, Freelance Contributor &Graduate of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka



