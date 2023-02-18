No conflict in India being US partner, buying Russian crude oil: US official

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: By driving a hard bargain with Russia in procuring crude oil at the lowest price possible, India is furthering the policy of G7 and Washington is "comfortable" with New Delhi over its approach in addressing issues relating to energy security, a top Biden administration official said.





In an exclusive interview to PTI, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt said there is "no contradiction at all" in India remaining one of the key global partners of the US and the country's increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia.





The comments are the first clear articulation of the Biden administration's position on India's increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.





Asked whether the US will impose secondary sanctions on Indian banks if they use the Rupee-Rouble mechanism set up by India and Russia for bilateral trade, the top diplomat chose not to speculate on it but said Washington's sanctions are only aimed at punishing Moscow.





The US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy also said the Indian companies are "very successfully" negotiating the price for Russian crude oil which enabled Indian refiners to then put the product on the global market at a "very competitive and profitable price".





Pyatt, during his February 16-17, visit to New Delhi, said India is a critical partner for the US on everything around energy transition and both sides are looking at an array of options to significantly expand the collaboration including in areas of green hydrogen and civil nuclear energy.





"Our experts assess that India right now is enjoying the discount of about USD 15 a barrel in the price that it is paying for its imports of Russian crude. So India, by acting in its own interest, by driving a hard bargain to get the lowest price possible, is furthering the policy of our G7 coalition, our G7 plus partners in seeking to reduce Russian revenues," Pyatt said.





"I think that is how we look at this. We have a very good dialogue with the government of India on these issues," he said.





"But I think what is very important for everybody to understand is that this is not a temporary state of affairs. There is going to be no return to business as usual with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin continues to choose this course of aggression," Pyatt said.





India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the US, has been snapping discounted Russian oil after many Western countries shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. NDTV