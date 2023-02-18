Video
Talks on extending Black Sea grain deal start in a week: Ukraine

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KYIV, Feb 17: Negotiations will start in a week on extending an UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia after its invasion, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The agreement was extended by a further 120 days in November and is up for renewal again in March, but Russia has signalled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and has asked for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.

"Negotiations on extending the grain corridor will begin in a week and then we will understand the positions of all parties," Ukrainian Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said during a grain conference in Kyiv organised by the ProAgro agriculture consultancy.

"I think common sense will prevail and the corridor will be extended," he said.

He said, without giving details, that pressure was being exerted on Russia not only to extend the corridor but also to improve the way it works. "We see that the enemy is starting to put forward new conditions. We understand that it will be difficult - as it was in November," Vaskov said.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages, with Ukraine's customers including some of the world's poorest countries. Developing nations such as Somalia and Eritrea also rely heavily on imports of wheat from Russia.    REUTERS


