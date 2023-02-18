Video
Saturday, 18 February, 2023
Security drives US, Saudi efforts to overcome tensions

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

RIYADH, Feb 17: The United States and Saudi Arabia are trying to move beyond a public spat last year that saw strategic ties hit a nadir, as Western and Gulf security concerns align over the threat from Iranian drones, diplomats and regional experts say.

A senior US delegation visited Saudi Arabia this week for defence talks with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, headquartered in Riyadh, that was postponed from October when a row erupted between Washington and Riyadh over oil policy.

"The working groups offer a way for the US to engage with Gulf partners on issues of mutual interest away from the political glare," said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a political scientist at Rice University's Baker Institute.

He said Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war has "certainly concentrated minds in GCC capitals in a way that the initial Russian invasion of Ukraine probably didn't".

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have resisted Western pressure to help isolate Russia, with which they have economic links, and limit ties with main trading partner China, whose president met with Gulf leaders in Riyadh in December. The US-Saudi alliance was already strained under US President Joe Biden, who has taken a tough stance over Riyadh's human rights record but visited the kingdom last summer to press for more oil supplies.    REUTERS


