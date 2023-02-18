Unfortunate, ill-timed: UK’s lord Rami Ranger on BBC documentary on Modi

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: Lord Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament on Friday said the BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "unfortunate, ill-timed and ill-informed" based on a handful of people who have narratives to show him in a bad light.





In an interview with ANI, Lord Rami Ranger also slammed George Soros over his remarks on Hindenburg-Adani row and Prime Minster Narendra Modi and said the billionaire Hungarian-American investor has been an "attention seeker".





He referred to the Supreme Court upholding the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2002 riots case.





Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Baron of Mayfair, House of Lords, said he had written to BBC earlier over the documentary.





"That was a very unfortunate, ill-timed and ill-informed documentary totally based on a handful of people who are anti-Modi. They went all the way to get Arundhati Roy, who has never been pro-India, pro-Modi, pro-government -- to get a few people like that to have their narrative, to show Mr Modi in a bad light. But I have written a letter where I said you have no right to bring out those documents you made when Prime Minister had been vindicated," he said.





All the courts cleared him - Supreme Court and everything - and then he won two elections that show the popularity. But unfortunately, the success of Mr Modi, the success of India is not palatable to so many people. BBC, as you know, has always been known to bring news from abroad for the home audience for a feel-good factor. But this time, this is no longer that India which will take things lying down," he added Lord Rami Ranger hoped the BBC will learn its lessons and said it should not work in a direction that can impact bilateral ties between India and the United Kingdom.





He said the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) should not throw a spanner in the works in the growing relationship between India and UK."There is a robust reaction in India on BBC. I hope they will learn their lesson. We are trying to have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two great countries, we are collaborating with each other not only in the economy but also in defence. NDTV