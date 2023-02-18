Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

WASHINGTON, Feb 17: President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the wake of the US Air Force shooting down what Washington says was a high-tech Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

"I expect to be speaking with President Xi and
we're going to get to the bottom of this," Biden said in his most extensive public remarks since the incident on February 4.

While stressing that the United States is "not looking for a new Cold War," Biden said he made "no apologies for taking down that balloon."

"We'll always act to protect the interests of the American people and the security of the American people," Biden said.

The United States has been in a state of alarm since a huge white balloon from China was spotted tracking over a series of top-secret nuclear weapons sites before being shot down just off the east coast.

In the wake of the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and promptly discovered three more unidentified craft that Biden ordered shot down -- one over Alaska, another over Canada and the third over Lake Huron off Michigan.

China says the balloon was just a stray weather research craft, but US officials say they have conclusive evidence that the balloon was sent to spy.

The incident has prompted a diplomatic rift, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceling a rare visit to China. Beijing accused Washington of overreacting and claimed that US balloons had overflown Chinese territory, something the Biden administration denies.

Biden drew a clear distinction between the Chinese balloon and the three smaller objects shot down later.

"We don't yet know exactly what these three objects were," Biden said.

He added that "nothing right now suggests they're related to China's spy balloon program," while the US intelligence community's current assessment is that they are "most likely balloons tied to private companies" or research projects.

However, "if any object presents a threat to the safety, security (of) the American people, I will take it down," Biden said.

Biden has made a priority of resetting US relations with China, which he describes as Washington's biggest competitor.

But tensions flared last year after Nancy Pelosi, then the leader of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan -- the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing.

Since Pelosi's visit and Beijing's major military exercises in response, Biden and Xi have said they want to establish "guard rails" to prevent their superpower competition from turning into conflict.

That project may be tested again soon, with a high-level Pentagon official reportedly planning to visit Taiwan in the coming days.

Michael Chase, the US Department of Defense's top official on China, will travel to Taiwan after his current visit to Mongolia, the Financial Times reported Thursday evening.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but told AFP that the US "support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China."

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region," added Lieutenant Colonel Marty Meiners.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters Friday morning that he "can't confirm now" any upcoming trips by US officials, but said he would "welcome any group or country who has constructive suggestions on how to make Taiwan's defense stronger."

Biden said that his administration had been "continuing to engage with China" throughout the balloon saga.

"We seek competition, not conflict," he reiterated.

"This episode underscores the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our diplomats and our military professionals."     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin lauds gas giant Gazprom, says Asian demand will soar
Turkey’s deadly quake renews alarm for Istanbul
No conflict in India being US partner, buying Russian crude oil: US official
Talks on extending Black Sea grain deal start in a week: Ukraine
Security drives US, Saudi efforts to overcome tensions
Unfortunate, ill-timed: UK’s lord Rami Ranger on BBC documentary on Modi
Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down
Xi, Raisi call to lift sanctions on Iran


Latest News
Youth dies after meat bone stuck in throat
More than half of JU graduates can’t participate in convocation
At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed
4 held with drugs in Joypurhat
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Man killed in Sirajganj road crash
Rail link with northern parts cut off as Jamuna Express’ engine goes out of order
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
3 militants among seven killed in Karachi police station attack
Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics
Most Read News
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel, husband absconding
Making polls inclusive is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
'Next election can be held under UN supervision'
BNP is the patron of spoiled politics: Quader
Mongla truck-ambulance collision leaves one dead, two injured
Four ambassadors visit Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char
Two DU BCL leaders caught red-handed while extorting in guise of police
Teenager rescued from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake
2 IU BCL leaders temporarily suspended over physical assault charge
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft