Baby rescued after 23 days of missing in Khulna KHULNA, Feb 17: Police rescued a new-born baby on Thursday night from Parbisnupur Village under Kalia Upazila in the district after 23 days of stealing. The baby was stolen from Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).





The baby was handed over to his mother Ranima Begum on Friday. At that time, her husband Turab Ali, relatives, and Khulna Metropolitan Police officials were present.





Tofael Ahmed, sub-inspector of city's Sonadanga Model Police Station (PS) and investigation officer of the new-born baby stealing case, said, on information, a police team went to the residence of a couple Ranu Khanam and Lalon Molla, a tenant of Rashed Molla, of that village in the last evening. The police team rescued the 23-day baby from their possession and arrested the couple.





Momtazul Haque, officer-in-charge of the PS, said the couple bought the new born baby from a woman at Tk 1.80 lakh from the capital on January 25.







The selling woman was previously acquainted to them. The couple did not have any child even after 12 years of marriage, the OC added.







On January 24, Ranima Begum, wife of Turab Ali, residence of Fakirhat Upazila under Bagerhat District, was admitted to Gynaecology Ward of KMCH and gave birth a healthy and cute baby at noon.





The baby was missing around 5pm on the day when Ranima handed over her baby to an unknown woman in front of KMCH as her husband and other relatives were engaged in a fight with an ambulance driver centring ambulance fare.







Turab Ali filed a case with the PS in this connection.





Ranima tried to stop her husband and brother from fighting, keeping her baby to that woman lap. The woman fled away along with the baby.Later on, PS police arrested five people and put them into the jail, the OC maintained.