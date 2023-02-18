Seven people found dead in seven districts

Seven people including a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Gopalganj, Laxmipur, Netrakona, Bogura, Narayanganj, Patuakhali and Tangail, in recent times.







GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a bakery factory in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.





The deceased was identified as Bacchu Molla, 35, son of Jahar Molla, a resident of Koykha Village in the upazila.





Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotalipara Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said Bacchu went out of the house on Thursday night, but did not return.







Later on, locals spotted his body at a bakery in the upazila on Friday morning and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.







The body was, later, sent to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





A case was filed with Kotalipara PS in connection with the incident.





However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.





LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man, who had been missing for the last two days, from Sadar Upazila in the district early Friday.





The deceased was identified as Riaz Hossain, 25, son of Tofael Ahmed Dulal, a resident of Karaitala Village under Duttapara Union in the upazila.





According to police sources, Riaz went missing after leaving his shop at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. His mother Khursida Begum lodged a written complaint with Chandraganj PS in this connection.





Later on, police recovered his body from a building at Mandari Bazar in the upazila at early hours on Friday through the use of technology.





The deceased's father Tofail Ahmed alleged that his son was kidnapped two days back. The kidnappers demanded Tk five lakh by calling him from Riaz's mobile phone. The kidnappers killed him for not paying that money, he added.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing of Riaz Hossain.





Chandraganj PS SI Abdur Rahim confirmed the incident.





NATRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be knowm immediately.





Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating on water in a canal beside the Shibganj-Bijoypur road at Durgapur on Wednesday morning and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.







The actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said police.







Durgapur PS SI Md Abbas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.







NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: The body of a minor boy was recovered from an abandoned well in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Munim Hossain, 5, son of Idris Ali Master, a resident of Changur Village under Thalta Majhgram Union in the upazila.





Thalta Majhgram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Matin said Munim left his house at around 8 am for playing and had been missing till then.







Later on, his elder sister Tabassum saw his body in an abandoned well owned by one Jahidul Islam in the area at around 11:30 am and screamed.





Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and recovered the body, the UP chairman added.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.





SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the decomposed body of an auto-rickshaw driver, who went missing on February 9 from Siddhirganj area, stuffed in a sack from a ditch in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The deceased was identified as Mostafa, son of Korban Ali, hailed from Noyonpur Village under Daganbhuiyan Upazila in Feni District. He used to live in Maijpara area in Siddhirganj Upazila of Narayanganj District.





Quoting locals, Sonargaon PS OC Ahsan Ullah said Mostafa went missing from Siddhirganj area on February 9 last.







Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.





The deceased's family members, later, identified the body as Mostafa.





However, a case was filed with Sonargaon PS in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.





KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Kuakata under Kalapara Upazila in the district on Sunday night.





The deceased was identified as Billal Mia, hailed from Sadar Upazila of Manikganj District.





Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth hanging from a branch of a tree at around 10 pm and informed police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Mahipur PS Inspector Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





However, the actual reason behind the death of the youth would be known after getting the autopsy report, the official added.







KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Railway police recovered the body of a man from alongside of a railway track in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.





The identity of the deceased identities, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.





Tangail Railway PS In-Charge Fazlul Haque said locals saw the body of the man lying beside a railway track in the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene. The body was, later, sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





