23 accused children released with flower in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
City Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 17: Rajshahi Women and Children Court released 23 children accused in 20 cases instead of punishment on Valentine's Day.

On behalf of the judge, the court officials handed over flowers to the freed children.

According to court sources, from 2019 to 2022, 23 children were accused in four drug and 16 fighting cases in Rajshahi under the Child Act.

They have been released because they are criminals for the first time, said Judge Muhammad Hasanuzzaman of the Women and Children's Court-2.
 
These children will be under the supervision of the District Probation Officer at their house under several conditions.

Matinur Rahman, Rajshahi District probation officer, said, the conditions will be imposed according to the nature of the case. Besides, there will be some general conditions; for example, they can't indulge in drugs; they can't do child marriage;  they can't misbehave with their parents; and they can't get involved in any fights.

He further said, the report will be prepared through the family conference of these children; plaintiffs in the case will also be present during the conference; the first report must be submitted to the court after two months; a report should be submitted to the court every two months; and a total of three reports should be submitted in six months.

Nasreen Akhtar Mita, lawyer for the state, the judge in his judgment highlighted various aspects of love and advised children to be self-sacrificing for the welfare of family, country and nation.

The court also reminded, if the conditions are not met, the children will have to face the prescribed sentence of the case, she added.

Children's parents are happy to have an alternative method of correction.

In the last year, the same court released another 37 children under the same rules.


