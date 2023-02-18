Four unnatural deaths in two dists

Four people have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Chattogram, in two days.





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Two workers were killed and five others injured as the roof of an under construction building of 'HAMS Garments Limited' collapsed on them in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.





The deceased were identified as Ariful Islam, 21, son of Md Kandura Mia, hailed from Kashiram Village under Kaliganj Upazila in Lalmonirhat District, and Mukul Chandra Barman, 30, son of Rajani Chandra Baraman from Naniateki Village under Chirirbandar Upazila in Dinajpur District.





According to local sources, a new building adjacent to an old building was under construction on the north side of the factory. During the construction, the roof collapsed on the workers, which left two of them dead on the spot and five others injured.





Being informed, the Fire Service personnel rushed there and started working to take the situation under control.





Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin confirmed the incident.





CHATTOGRAM: Two workers have died of inhaling toxic gas in an under-construction septic tank in Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon while working.





The deceased were identified as Md Yeasin, 27, and Md Badsha, 26.





Md Shamim, an official at Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, said three workers entered the septic tank in Dakshin Madarsha Village at around 4:30pm to clean it.





Two of them fell sick due to inhalation of toxic gas in the tank at that time.





On information, the fire service personnel rushed to the scene and pulled the workers out of the tank at around 5 pm, Shamim said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared the duo dead.