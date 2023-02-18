Three murdered in three districts

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Manikganj and Sirajganj, in three days.







GOPALGANJ: A teenage boy has been killed allegedly by his uncle over family feud in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.





The deceased was identified as Leon Sheikh, 17, son of Ibrahim Sheikh, a resident of Gopalganj Municipality. He was a student of Government Bangabandhu College, Gopalganj.





Police, however, arrested Nahidul Sheikh, 35, who was also injured during the incident and admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital.





Inspector (Investigation) Shetal Chandra Pal of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) said Ibrahim Sheikh and his cousin Nahidul Sheikh had a previous enmity over a boundary wall of their house.





On Thursday noon, they locked into an altercation over the issue and Leon came to the spot asked his uncle to stop.





At one stage of the feud, Nahidul attacked Leon with an iron rod that pierced his stomach. Family members taken critically injured Leon to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.





MANIKGANJ: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his two brothers and a nephew due to a dispute over the house boundary in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The incident took place in Fordnagar Village under Dhalla Union of the upazila at around 10:30 am.





The deceased was identified as Manik Molla, 50, a resident of that village.





The deceased's wife Rekeya Begum said her husband started construction of a toilet near the boundary of the house in the morning. At that time, his elder brother Khushi Molla, younger brother Shafi Molla and nephew Hasan obstructed the work. At one stage, they started punching her husband Manik Molla, leaving him dead on the spot.







Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the accused brothers are absconding since the incident.





Singair PS OC Safiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





SIRAJGANJ: A vegetable trader was allegedly hacked to death for asking owed money from a debtor in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





The incident took place in Chak Kobdaspara area of the district town at around 8 pm.





The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, 35, son of Gutu Sheikh, a resident of that area.





Police and local sources said some people called Yusuf Ali inside Hyundai Project in the municipal area at around 8pm, and hacked him for asking owed money from Mominul Islam alias Barogyada of the same area, leaving him severely injured.





Later on, he was rescued by locals in a critical condition and taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





Being informed, police recovered the body.







Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.