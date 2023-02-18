Video
Home Countryside

AL panel wins Bar Assoc polls in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Feb 17: The election to District Lawyers Association was held on Tuesday. Awami League (AL)-backed panel won the election with a majority.

Out of total 19 posts, 16 ones were won by AL-back panel including president post while BNP-backed panel won three posts. 

Khan Md Alaudin has been elected president while M D Awal General Secretary from AL-backed   Sammilito Ainjibi Samannoy Parishad.

Other elected candidates are: Vice-Presidents Subud Kumar Aich and Zakir Hosdsain Kazi, Joint Secretary (JS) Mizanur Rahman, Finance Secretary Md Rafiqul Islam Hawlader, Library and Asset Secretary Bahadur Hossain, Entertainment Secretary Susen Kumar Halder, Cultural Secretary Sujan Kumar Gain, and Sports Secretary Md Zakir Hossain.

 Executive members are: Md Alaudin, Kamal Krishna Acharje, Nasima Akter, Akond Md Ruhul Amin, Bijan Biswas and Manosh Kumar Boiragi. 
    
Three posts won by BNP-backed Sammilito Ainjibi Oikyo are: JS- Rohima Akter Hashi, Accounts and Audit Secretary- Md Rafiqul Islam Shimul, and Executive Member- Md Akram Ali Mollah.

Of the 318 voters, 287 ones were casted.  Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Rajshekhor Das declared the election result at 11 pm.

The duration of the newly elected body is one year.


