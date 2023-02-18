Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Padma River set to devour high school at Bagha

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

Padma River set to devour high school at Bagha

Padma River set to devour high school at Bagha

RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: Chakrajapur High School is set to get into the Padma River anytime due to erosion in the district.

The school structure has already been hit by erosion four times.

Locals said, the school is going to face the same fate again if the erosion continues. 

The academic activities of the school are hampered.

The school is situated at an island of the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.

Now the river water is about 10-metre away of the school.

The school was established in 1978. About 15 years later, the school faced its first erosion. The second erosion was in 1998, the third one in 2012 and the fourth one in 2018. Each time the school was damaged by erosion. It was rebuilt two kilometre away. Even then, the school might face erosion.

Due to the relocation of the school in several places at different times, the number of the students has been decreasing each year.

Abdus Sattar, head teacher of the school, said, the school is under MPO. The total number of students is 537. They included 130 students in class VI, 138 ones in Class VII, 85 in Class VIII, 90 in Class IX, and 85 students in Class X. There are 19 staffs in the school including 13 teachers. 

'Where will we go with so many students if the school disappears into the river?' he asked.

Earlier, Padma Char was very big. There was a lot of space. Many people extended their hand of cooperation in establishing the school. But now the situation is different. "Earlier I bought land to build the school Bhaban. But due to the erosion, now there is no land," the head teacher added.
He further said, now there are 42 bighas of land in the name of Chakrajapur High School; but these are papers only.

"If you want to see these, you will have to go into the river. All these lands of the school have disappeared into the river at various times," he added.
 After its establishment in 1978, the school had a total of 22 bighas of land, bought or given by different people.

Bagha Upazila Secondary Education Officer AFM Hasan said, class rooms of the school have been evacuated. "I raised the issue several times at upazila meeting. Chairman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO0 also know about the erosion. Many sandbags have been dumped. But it is not working."

Chairman Chakrajapur Union DM Manowar Bablu Dewan said, due to the untimely erosion, signs of Chakrajapur, Kalidaskhali, and Lakshminagar Mauzas have disappeared. 

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akhtar said, "I have inspected the area facing untimely erosion."

Necessary action will be taken regarding the school, the UNO maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baby rescued after 23 days of missing in Khulna
Seven people found dead in seven districts
23 accused children released with flower in Rajshahi
Four unnatural deaths in two dists
Three murdered in three districts
AL panel wins Bar Assoc polls in Pirojpur
Padma River set to devour high school at Bagha
Two men electrocuted in Jhalakati, Noakhali


Latest News
Youth dies after meat bone stuck in throat
More than half of JU graduates can’t participate in convocation
At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed
4 held with drugs in Joypurhat
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Man killed in Sirajganj road crash
Rail link with northern parts cut off as Jamuna Express’ engine goes out of order
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
3 militants among seven killed in Karachi police station attack
Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics
Most Read News
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel, husband absconding
Making polls inclusive is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
'Next election can be held under UN supervision'
BNP is the patron of spoiled politics: Quader
Mongla truck-ambulance collision leaves one dead, two injured
Four ambassadors visit Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char
Two DU BCL leaders caught red-handed while extorting in guise of police
Teenager rescued from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake
2 IU BCL leaders temporarily suspended over physical assault charge
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft