Padma River set to devour high school at Bagha RAJSHAHI, Feb 16: Chakrajapur High School is set to get into the Padma River anytime due to erosion in the district.





The school structure has already been hit by erosion four times.





Locals said, the school is going to face the same fate again if the erosion continues.







The academic activities of the school are hampered.







The school is situated at an island of the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district.







Now the river water is about 10-metre away of the school.





The school was established in 1978. About 15 years later, the school faced its first erosion. The second erosion was in 1998, the third one in 2012 and the fourth one in 2018. Each time the school was damaged by erosion. It was rebuilt two kilometre away. Even then, the school might face erosion.





Due to the relocation of the school in several places at different times, the number of the students has been decreasing each year.





Abdus Sattar, head teacher of the school, said, the school is under MPO. The total number of students is 537. They included 130 students in class VI, 138 ones in Class VII, 85 in Class VIII, 90 in Class IX, and 85 students in Class X. There are 19 staffs in the school including 13 teachers.







'Where will we go with so many students if the school disappears into the river?' he asked.





He further said, now there are 42 bighas of land in the name of Chakrajapur High School; but these are papers only.





After its establishment in 1978, the school had a total of 22 bighas of land, bought or given by different people.





Bagha Upazila Secondary Education Officer AFM Hasan said, class rooms of the school have been evacuated. "I raised the issue several times at upazila meeting. Chairman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO0 also know about the erosion. Many sandbags have been dumped. But it is not working."





Chairman Chakrajapur Union DM Manowar Bablu Dewan said, due to the untimely erosion, signs of Chakrajapur, Kalidaskhali, and Lakshminagar Mauzas have disappeared.







Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akhtar said, "I have inspected the area facing untimely erosion."







Earlier, Padma Char was very big. There was a lot of space. Many people extended their hand of cooperation in establishing the school. But now the situation is different. "Earlier I bought land to build the school Bhaban. But due to the erosion, now there is no land," the head teacher added."If you want to see these, you will have to go into the river. All these lands of the school have disappeared into the river at various times," he added.Necessary action will be taken regarding the school, the UNO maintained.