Two men electrocuted in Jhalakati, Noakhali

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jhalakati and Noakhali, in three days.





JHALAKATI: A person was electrocuted in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





The deceased was identified as Rabbi Mia, 18, son of Abdul Rahim Hawlader, a resident of Angaria Village under Rajapur Sadar Union in the upazila.





According to local and the deceased's family sources, Rabbi came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was watering trees with an electric pump, which left him critically injured.





Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.





The body was, later, sent to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Sub-Inspector of Rajapur Police Station (PS) Achintya Kumar Pal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.







NOAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





The deceased was identified as Md Tareq, 20, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Hatpukuria Ghatlabag Union in the upazila.





Local sources said an electric trap was set up in a paddy field to save the crops from rat in the area. Tareq came in contact with live electricity in that trap at around 8:30pm while he was walking beside the paddy field, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tareq dead.







Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil PS Md Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.