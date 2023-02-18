203 detained on different charges in 10 districts

A total of 203 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in 10 districts- Rajshahi, Satkhira, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh and Jhenidah, in recent times.







RAJSHAHI: A total of 118 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.







Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 18 people on various charges in the city.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.





Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining two were held on different charges.





Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 15 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.





Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining five were held on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 13 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.





Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the remaining one was held on another charge.





Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 36 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.





Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining 19 were held on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.





On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 35 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.





Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.





Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 18 were held on various charges.





Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.





Meanwhile, police have arrested Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Parvez on charge of demanding ransom after kidnapping a student who came to visit Rajshahi University campus.





Parvez Ali Hridoy was arrested on Saturday during a drive and later, sent to jail following a court order.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motihar Police Station (PS) Hafizur Rahman said, "Earlier three students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) have been arrested in a case filed over kidnapping a student and demanding ransom. Another accused Parvez was arrested on Saturday."





Parvez is sub-scientific secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan BCL and general secretary (GS) of East BCL Ward No. 28. He is a follower of Sirajum Mubin Sabuj, GS of the Metropolitan Chhatra League.







It was learnt that three RUET students picked up a student of Institute of Health Technology, Rajshahi or IHT at the night of February 7. He came to visit Rajshahi University campus. They beat up the student and demanded ransom to his family. Later on, police rescued the student and arrested three people from the scene.





The victim filed a case with Motihar PS accusing three.







SATKHIRA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man along with 18 gold bars, weighing 2.99kg, from a border in Sadar Upazila of the on Sunday.





The detained man is Pachu Sarkar, son of Durga Charan Sarker, a resident of Baladghata Village in the upazila.





Satkhira BGB 33 Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Colonel Md Ashraful Haq said acting on a tip-off a team of BGB conducted a drive in border area at Baladghata on Sunday, and detained Pachu Sarker along with 18 gold bars wrapped in a plastic.





Later on, he was handed over to Satkhira Sadar PS.





The market price the seized gold is Tk 1.66 crore, the BGB official added.







SIRAJGANJ: A total of 986 named and unnamed leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies in Sadar Upazila of the district were sued in two separate cases on Saturday night.





Of them, 49 were arrested on Sunday.





The filing of cases came following a clash between the Awami League (AL) and the BNP activists centring the main opposition's road march on Saturday morning.





All the arrestees were sent to the district jail.







Sheyalkol Union AL GS Jahangir Hossain and Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam filed two cases with Sirajganj Sadar PS .





The BNP activists set fire to 12 motorcycles, displayed illegal weapons, threw cocktails and committed vandalism, said the police.







At least 19 people were injured, twelve motorbikes were vandalised and three others torched during the clash.





Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Md Humayun Kabir said that brick chips were thrown from a BNP procession at an AL meeting in Paikpara Bazar at around 10am on Saturday.





Both groups were engaged in a clash while the police charged batons to bring the situation under control, the OC added.





DINAJPUR: Police arrested seven leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and their student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir from a procession on charge of attempting to carry out subversive activities in the district town on Saturday morning.





The detained persons are: District Jamaat ameer Anisur Rahman, Fulbari Upazila Unit former ameer Manjurul Quader and leaders of the organization Abu Taher, Jahidul Islam and Abul Bashar, and Shibir leader Nayeem Billah.





Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam Tanvir said the law enforcers have arrested the Jamaat-Shibir men from in front of the road of Polytechnic College in the town at around 10 am.





After the primary interrogation, the arrested were produced before a court at noon, the OC added.





Turning down the claim by the law enforcers, the Jamaat-Shibir alleged that they were arrested from a procession brought out to express solidarity with the central committee to press home 10-point demand.





RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a rape case in 2007, from Rupganj area of the district recently.





The arrested person is Mamun Kha, 40, a resident of the upazila.







RAB-3 Commanding Officer Lt Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said Mamun Kha was convicted by the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in a case filed over rape incident in 2007.





Mamun got bail in the case and remained absconding. An arrest warrant had been issued since then.





On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rupganj area on February 10, and arrested him.







Legal action has been taken against the arrested in this regard, the RAB official added.





CHATTOGRAM: A leader of Myanmar's separatist organisation Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has been arrested while going to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia using a Bangladeshi passport.





Immigration police arrested him at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport in the city on Friday evening.





He was, later, handed over to Ukhyia PS early Saturday.





Asadullah lives in Thankhali Camp under Ukhiya Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.





Special Superintendent of Police at Shah Amanat Airport ATM Shaheen Ahmed said, "According to a case source, a person named Asadullah was detained while going abroad. He was, later, handed over to DB of Chattogram Metropolitan Police. Asadullah collected his boarding pass as a passenger on a flight bound for Jeddah. The flight was scheduled to leave the airport at 7:30 pm. We arrested him before that."





Deputy Commissioner of City Intelligence Police (DB-North) Nihad Adnan Taiyan said, "Asadullah was arrested while travelling abroad with Bangladeshi passport. After verification, he was handed over to Ukhiya PS on Saturday."







Chattogram DB Police Deputy Commissioner Nihad Adnan Taiyan confirmed the matter, adding that a murder case was filed against him on January 9. He was trying to escape. However, his passport has been confiscated, Nihad Adnan added.





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man with Indian counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.15 lakh from Shibganj Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested man is Md Bozlar Rahman Bozu, 55, a resident of Monakasha Tokna Village under Shibganj Upazila of the district.





RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in a mango orchard at Monakasha under Shibganj Upazila of the district at around 8:30 pm of February 9, and arrested Bozlar Rahman Bozu along with the fake Indian rupees.





Later on, the RAB members handed him over to Chapainawabganj Sadar PS after filing of a case against the arrested, the RAB sources added.





KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested 21 activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, a student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, in the district recently.





Kishoreganj District Unit Shibir Member Masum Billah and College Unit GS Emdad Ullah were among the arrestees.





Kishoreganj Model PS OC Mohammad Daud said the student body of Jamaat-e-Islami brought out a procession in the town on Thursday morning, marking the 46th founding anniversary of the organization.





Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, they threw two crude bombs, injuring 7 policemen including SI Kamal, the OC added.





The OC further said police fired 17 rounds of blank shots to disperse the agitated Shibir men.





Later on, police conducted drives in Payradanga and Natun Jailkhana areas of the town and arrested the 21 Shibir men. Later on, they were taken to the PS.





The OC said they suspected that the Shibir men were planning to create anarchy in the town.







However, legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the OC added.





MYMENSINGH: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a death row convict of a murder case in the district, who has been absconding for two decades, from Jatrabari area in the capital on Monday.





The arrested person is Nur Mohammad, a resident of Fateh Nagar in Ishwarganj Upazila of Mymensingh District, said Commanding Officer of RAB-3 Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed.





He further said arrested Nur hacked his uncle Mustafa Kamal over land dispute in Ishwarganj on October 11, 1999. A murder case was filed against Nur in this connection.





After filing of the case, he started roaming in different areas to avoid arrest.





Later on, RAB members arrested the fugitive convict, the official added.







The arrested men are Sagar, his wife Pragga Samapt Lagade and their daughter Joinab. They are residents of Road No. 191 at New Bharat Nagar in Mumbai State of India.





BGB 58 Assistant Director Mohammed Saiful Islam said acting on information that few smugglers were intruding into the country crossing the border from India, a team of BGB conducted a drive in the border area of Moheshpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon, and arrested the trio.





JHENIDAH: Three Indian citizens have been arrested from the border along Moheshpur Upazila in the district for intruding in the country from India.Tk 12.12 lakh in cash, mobile phone sets, two hand watches, a laptop and two Indian NID cards were also seized from their possession at that time.A case has been lodged with Moheshpur PS against the trio in this regard, the BGB official added.