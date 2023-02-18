Video
Bangabandhu Walton 3rd Nat'l Savate inaugurated on Friday

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

The Bangabandhu Walton 3rd National Savate Championship - 2023 was inaugurated in the morning on Friday at the Mohammed Ali Boxing Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

Walton Group's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn was the chief guest of the inaugural programme. Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Moni was a special guest and the founding chairperson of the Savate Association of Bangladesh and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh Shifu Dildar Hasan Dilu was the key speaker. Association's president Mehedi Hasan presided over the programme.

A total of 465 athletes and officials, including 180 woman athletes, from 21 districts, three Divisional Sports Association and six services teams are playing in two categories of the event. The athletes aged 13 to 17 will be able to participate in the Youth Assaut while the athletes aged 18 and over will participate in the Senior Assaut and Combat events.

The participants will vie for a total of 192 medals, including 48 gold, 48 silver and 96 bronze medals.

The Championship will end with an award programme and a colourful closing programme on 19 February at 4:00 pm. 

Earlier, the 5th Savate Seminar was held on Thursday at the same venue. The players and officials were briefed about the laws of the game there.

Ansar is the defending champion while Jashore runner-up.

The third edition of National Savate, also known as French boxing, has Walton Group as the title sponsor. KaZmi Bangladesh and Jessore & Associates are the co-sponsors of the event.



