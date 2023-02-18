Video
Khawaja, Handscomb lead Australia fight in 2nd India Test

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

NEW DELHI, FEB 17: Gritty half-centuries from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb guided Australia to a fighting 263 all out against inspired Indian bowlers on Friday's opening day of the second Test.

India reached 21 for no loss at stumps with the hosts still trailing Australia by 242 runs in New Delhi. Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 13, and KL Rahul, on four, were batting.

Australia worked with spin right from the second over with debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon bowling six overs between them.

Handscomb (72 not out) and Khawaja (81) played key knocks to boost Australia's total after the tourists, who lost the opener of the four-match series inside three days, again elected to bat on another turning track.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took four wickets while spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had three each.

Shami wrapped up the Australian innings in the final session as he bowled Kuhnemann for six.

Khawaja's innings came to an end before tea, with a stunning one-handed catch from KL Rahul giving left-arm spinner Jadeja his 250th Test wicket.

Rahul dived full stretch to his right to grab the ball on a reverse sweep from Khawaja, who fell to his knees in absolute disbelief.

Handscomb and Khawaja had put on 59 crucial runs in the second session and the two put on 59 runs before the latter's departure.

He kept up the grind and reached his fifth Test half-century in an eighth-wicket stand with skipper Pat Cummins, who made 33 before being trapped lbw by Jadeja.

Earlier Ashwin dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey for a duck for his third wicket of the day as India once again called the shots after a mini Australia fightback.

The off-spinner struck twice in one over before lunch including Marnus Labuschagne, for 18, and Steve Smith, for a duck, to put the tourists in trouble.

David Warner, who scored one and 10 in Nagpur in the first Test, was the first to go after he got his first runs off the 21st ball he faced.

He had faced a barrage of short balls by seamer Mohammed Siraj and took a couple of blows, on the elbow and the back of the helmet.

Just when it looked like the left-handed opener had settled in, Shami produced a peach of a delivery that pitched and held its line from around the wicket, with the keeper taking the edge behind.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was presented with a special cap on his landmark 100th match and entered the field through a corridor created by the players.

The hosts haven't lost a Test at the venue -- previously called Feroz Shah Kotla -- since 1987.     AFP


