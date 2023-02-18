Inter-div Women's Football kicks-off

Under-15 Inter-divisional Women's Football competition inaugurated on Friday at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city, said a press release





Bangladesh Football Federation's senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, formally inaugurated the three-day competition as the chief guest, organized by Bangladesh Women's Sports Association (BWSA).





BWSA's president Mahbub Ara Begum Gini, MP, presided over the opening ceremony.





BWSA's vice president Kamrunessa Ashraf Dina, BWSA's acting general secretary engineer Firoza Karim Neli and executive members of BWSA were also present in the inaugural ceremony.





A total of 225 players from fifteen champions and runners-up district teams of eight divisions across the country are taking part in the meet.





The participating district teams are Kishorganj, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Barisal, Barguna, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Kulna, Magura, Rangamati, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Rajshahi. BSS