National Women's Handball competition launched



EXIM Bank 34th National Women's Handball competition inaugurated on Friday at Shams-Ul Huda Stadium in Jessore, said a press release.

Kaxzi Nabil Ahmed, member of parliament of Jessore-3 constituency, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

Jessore's Municipality Mayor and valiant freedom fighter Haider Goni Khan Polash and Bangladesh Handball Federation's (BHF) vice president, and competition steering committee's convener Md. Nurul Islam were present as the special guests.

Jessore district's deputy commissioner Md. Tomijul Islam presided over the opening ceremony.

On the first day of the competition, Bangladesh Ansar beat Habiganj District Sports Association (DSA) by 45-1 goals after leading the first half by 19-0 goals, Panchagarh DSA beat Narail DSA 15-7 after dominating the first half by 6-2 goals, Faridpur DSA defeated Rangpur DSA by 9-5 goals after leading the first half by 5-2 goals, Bangladesh Police outclassed Dinajpur DSA by 27-4 goals after leading the first half by 13-2 goals, Jamapur DSA overpowered Jessore DSA by 18-6 goals after leading the first half by 9-4 goals, Panchagarh DSA beat Rangpur DSA by 29-7 goals after dominating the first half by 12-4 goals, Faridpur DSA beat Narail DSA by 9-8 goials after leading the first half by

6-4 goals, Naogaon DSA defeated Habiganj DSA by 24-1 goals after leading the first half by 11-0 goals and Bangladesh Police beat Madaripur DSA

by 18-6 goals after leading the first half by 9-2 goals. BSS

