Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Great Opportunity for local Badminton fans

World\'s number-one Chan Chong Ming coming to ISD to teach Badminton

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

World's number-one Chan Chong Ming coming to ISD to teach Badminton
The learners of Badminton in the country are excited to learn that former world's no 1 Badminton player Chan Chong Ming will train the locals at 'Badminton Training' arranged by the International School Dhaka (ISD) to be held from 26 February to 2 March.
Chan Chong Ming is three-time gold medalist at Commonwealth Games. He qualified for the Athens Olympic Games 2004 and four  World Championships, with his highest career ranking being the world's number-one player. Winning three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games throughout his career, he emerged as World Junior Champion thrice. He is also a certified coach trained by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).
The training will take place in five sessions for children between the ages of five to eighteen. With a fee of BDT 15,000 per student, students from any school can now get into the programme. The training for adults will take place in two sessions, and any person interested in Badminton can join with a fee of BDT 10,000 per participant.
The organisers inform the media that all the training sessions will take place at the ISD gymnasium and the last date for registration is 23 February.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Walton 3rd Nat'l Savate inaugurated on Friday
Khawaja, Handscomb lead Australia fight in 2nd India Test
Inter-div Women's Football kicks-off
National Women's Handball competition launched
New Zealand-England finely poised after Blundell century
India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting
Great Opportunity for local Badminton fans
Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League


Latest News
Youth dies after meat bone stuck in throat
More than half of JU graduates can’t participate in convocation
At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed
4 held with drugs in Joypurhat
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Man killed in Sirajganj road crash
Rail link with northern parts cut off as Jamuna Express’ engine goes out of order
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
3 militants among seven killed in Karachi police station attack
Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics
Most Read News
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel, husband absconding
Making polls inclusive is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
'Next election can be held under UN supervision'
BNP is the patron of spoiled politics: Quader
Mongla truck-ambulance collision leaves one dead, two injured
Four ambassadors visit Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char
Two DU BCL leaders caught red-handed while extorting in guise of police
Teenager rescued from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake
2 IU BCL leaders temporarily suspended over physical assault charge
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft