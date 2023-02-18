Great Opportunity for local Badminton fans

World's number-one Chan Chong Ming coming to ISD to teach Badminton

The learners of Badminton in the country are excited to learn that former world's no 1 Badminton player Chan Chong Ming will train the locals at 'Badminton Training' arranged by the International School Dhaka (ISD) to be held from 26 February to 2 March.

Chan Chong Ming is three-time gold medalist at Commonwealth Games. He qualified for the Athens Olympic Games 2004 and four World Championships, with his highest career ranking being the world's number-one player. Winning three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games throughout his career, he emerged as World Junior Champion thrice. He is also a certified coach trained by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The training will take place in five sessions for children between the ages of five to eighteen. With a fee of BDT 15,000 per student, students from any school can now get into the programme. The training for adults will take place in two sessions, and any person interested in Badminton can join with a fee of BDT 10,000 per participant.

The organisers inform the media that all the training sessions will take place at the ISD gymnasium and the last date for registration is 23 February.



