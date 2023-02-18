Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp says UEFA vindication of Liverpool fans at final 'just right'

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

LONDON, FEB 17: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Wednesday the publication of an independent report that blamed UEFA, rather than his club's fans, for the chaotic scenes at last season's Champions League final "felt just right".

Real Madrid's 1-0 win at the Stade de France on May 28 was overshadowed by events surrounding European football's showpiece event.

Kick-off was delayed by 37 minutes as fans struggled to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks on approach.

Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter to the stadium.

The initial reaction of European football chiefs was to blame Liverpool fans for the disorder but the sheer volume of social media testimony by supporters and independent journalists meant this position unravelled quickly.

And the independent report, commissioned by European governing body UEFA, found they bore "primary responsibility" for failings in planning, security and policing.

French police and authorities were also criticised for a heavy-handed response to supporters, based on incorrect assumptions that fans posed a threat to public order.

"I think it's super important that, finally, it's official," Klopp said in an interview posted on the Liverpool website.

Klopp, who said he was on the other side of the stadium and had not witnessed the mounting chaos, added: "Everybody knew how our supporters behaved, but it really feels good, it feels just right that it's now official and everybody knows it now because there were so many things said after the game, which we knew they were wrong."

"It was just lies."

Liverpool have called on UEFA to do the "right thing" in implementing 21 recommendations by the panel to ensure supporter safety at future events.
The final was initially due to be played in St Petersburg, but was moved to Paris following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"They had to change the venue a few months before that actually when it happened, I understand and that's difficult," added Klopp.

"When you are under pressure, you have time pressure, you still have to make the right decisions and that's (a) responsibility for specific people.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Walton 3rd Nat'l Savate inaugurated on Friday
Khawaja, Handscomb lead Australia fight in 2nd India Test
Inter-div Women's Football kicks-off
National Women's Handball competition launched
New Zealand-England finely poised after Blundell century
India's chief cricket selector resigns after undercover sting
Great Opportunity for local Badminton fans
Barcelona and Man Utd draw thriller as Juventus held in Europa League


Latest News
Youth dies after meat bone stuck in throat
More than half of JU graduates can’t participate in convocation
At least 53 killed Syria attack, Islamic State blamed
4 held with drugs in Joypurhat
Holy Shab-e-Meraj tonight
Man killed in Sirajganj road crash
Rail link with northern parts cut off as Jamuna Express’ engine goes out of order
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
3 militants among seven killed in Karachi police station attack
Australian governments agree funding split for 2032 Olympics
Most Read News
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel, husband absconding
Making polls inclusive is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
'Next election can be held under UN supervision'
BNP is the patron of spoiled politics: Quader
Mongla truck-ambulance collision leaves one dead, two injured
Four ambassadors visit Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char
Two DU BCL leaders caught red-handed while extorting in guise of police
Teenager rescued from rubble 10 days after Turkey earthquake
2 IU BCL leaders temporarily suspended over physical assault charge
16 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft