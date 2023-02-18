A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad

I spent the next two weeks getting to know the whole district administration including the district police, judiciary, health officials, and engineers who looked after roads, water supply and power in the district. The district police superintendent, a balding man of about fifty had risen from the ranks, entertained me with stories of his adventure in the mountains of Kaghan and Naraan -all the more to attract me to those areas. A rather amusing story about him that I heard from his Assistant Superintendent, another Bengali, is worth narrating.



The Police Superintendent always insisted on paying his food bills when he visited the police stations in his area. This was unlike most of his kind who were not only feted by their subordinates during such visits, but who also received cash gifts that were given from the graft the subordinates had received in their duty stations.



This Superintendent was different; he would not receive any of these favours from his subordinates. However, the Superintendent's subordinates were smarter. Realizing that their boss would not accept a free meal, they would charge him a ridiculously low amount for the meals. For example, for a whole chicken that cost five rupees (late sixties price), he would be charged one rupee. The Superintendent would know this, but he would happily pay the absurdly low price for the meals thinking that this was the least compromise he could make in an otherwise corrupt institution.



Before sitting on trials as a magistrate of the second class (powers to sentence a felon to jail up to six months, and fine up to five hundred rupees at that period), I had to spend two weeks as an observer in the court of the Assistant Commissioner who had powers of a magistrate, first class. The Assistant Commissioner, Shahbaz Khan-a pashtun, belonged to the Provincial Civil Service, or PCS, as the service was known. He had put in about fifteen years in the service, but with his wizened face topped by white hair he looked like a hundred year old sage. He was gruff, short of temper with his staff, even more so with the lawyers in his court. I was not sure how much magisterial education I obtained from his court, but I do recollect with great amusement his imperious conduct in the court, and his dismissive way with the lawyers and others in the court.



Shahbaz Khan was in the habit of stopping court proceedings to answer phone (which was always on his desk), to receive guests in the court, and take tea breaks in full view of others in the court. One day in a preliminary hearing in a robbery case, when the defense lawyer was arguing for bail for the defendant, Shahbaz Khan stopped the lawyer to answer the ringing phone.



The lawyer stopped the argument, and waited for the phone call to end. After Shahbaz Khan had put down the receiver and the lawyer was about to resume his speech, Khan shouted at the lawyer, "did I ask you to resume?" Before the poor lawyer could stammer an answer, Shahbaz got up from his chair, and said "the proceedings are postponed. My wife called to say that I have to attend my son's circumcision at the hospital". He left the court in a huff leaving a bewildered lawyer and the court clerk running after him for a new hearing date for the case he had just abandoned. This was my first introduction to the way of the Assistant Commissioner and Magistrate First Class of Abbottabad.



The second incident in the court of Shahbaz Khan related to a bail petition for a person accused of theft. After hearing the defence lawyer's plea for bail, Shahbaz Khan rejected the petition without giving any ground.



When the defence lawyer pressed for reasons, an angry Shahbaz Khan replied, "Who do you think I trust more - you who work for money from a criminal, or my police officer?" Shahbaz left no doubt in anyone's mind that people hauled before him by the police had only one place to belong-to Jail.



With such bizarre court experience it was small wonder that I would be hesitant to begin my magisterial experience. Nonetheless, I had to go through the criminal cases that were sent to me in the three months period-three cases in all - One case of theft, one of robbery, and one of rape. I will relate only the theft, and the rape cases.



To be continued



