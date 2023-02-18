Video
Mania, a newish woman entrepreneur, won best seller award

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Women Own Desk

Women entrepreneur Nusrat Shams Mania won the best award for selling foreign products in the Bangladeshi market. Mania has pushed Bangladesh ahead of Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand in the sales of Thailand's famous cosmetics brand Ck2020.

 Materially, Mania made her fortune by selling women's cosmetics. Having started selling products online in 2018, she has now set up five showrooms named 'Style Mania' in Dhaka and Chittagong respectively. She feels like receiving the bestseller award is recognition of her progress.

Mania and her spouse Rakib Mehdi accepted the award after being invited to Thailand on 18th January.

Returning from Thailand, Mania stated, "I started selling online to deliver high-quality cosmetics to women. Moving forward with my own company, groom, family, and kiddies, was not a piece of cake. I achieved the award mainly because of the overwhelmingly positive response from my customers. Gratitude to them. "

She manifested, Since Bangladesh is ahead among other countries of the world, Mrs. Charuwan, the owner of fashion brand CK2020, addressed her achievement as prodigious of an entrepreneur.

Mania aims to create more examples of such success for the younger generation. She wants to bring better quality products for the customers in the future.


