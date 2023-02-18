Video
Weeklong SME product fair begins

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

A weeklong Divisional Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Product Fair was kicked off today on the premises of Ali Gymnasium in Mohammadpur area of Rikabibazar in the city.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the fair organized by the SME Foundation in association with the Sylhet Divisional Administration.
Addressing the inaugural function, the foreign minister said SME entrepreneurs are playing an important role in creating employment.

Since banks and various financial institutions provide loans to SME entrepreneurs, the government has also come forward to help them, Momen said, adding that entrepreneurs are now being helped and supported in various ways through SME Foundation.

Highlighting the global scenario of the SME, he said SME entrepreneurs are creating women entrepreneurs, who are selling their products online through the Internet. Noting that it definitely ignites the hope, the foreign minister congratulated the SME entrepreneurs.

Momen wished all-out success of the fair.

SME Foundation Managing Director Dr Md Mafizur Rahman presided over the function while Sylhet Divisional Additional Commissioner Debjit Singh and Deputy Commissioner Md Majibur Rahman, Sylhet City Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmed, SME Foundation General Manager Md Nazeem Hassan Satter, Member of SME Foundation Board of Director Mantasha Ahmad, Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Tahmin Ahmed and Sylhet Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Swarnalata Roy spoke at the function spoke at the function.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Office Anupama Das conducted it.

The fair will remain open for all from 10am to 8pm everyday, which is scheduled to end on February 22.    BSS


