Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:30 AM
Home Life & Style

Black & White, symbol of Ekushey

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Life & Style Desk

Ekushey is the day what remembers us what a nation can do for its language. No other nation in the history to give blood for its beloved mother language, except the Bangladesh.

To remember those people who sacrificed their lives for the mother language, Ekushey February occupied special place in Bangali people's life.

The symbol of the day is black and white. It's not that someone imposed this dress code, rather it came spontaneously. The dress code indeed symbolizes grief and mourning. During 21st February every year, the country's streets are inundated with throngs of people dressed in black and white.

The dress code now became the part of our tradition. Despite the ever-evolving fashion landscape, Ekushey dress code remains steadfast in its adherence to tradition, preserving the essence of nationalism.

Ekushey fashion portrays the Ekushey spirit through moderate attires and solemn demeanours. Ekushey fashion not only adorns the entire nation in the same colours but also ties all the citizens of the country - irrespective of race, colour, gender, or religion - together with a single thread of patriotism and reminds them that a united front can lead to a certain victory.

In honour of this patriotic holiday, we take a look at the essential elements of fashion that embody the spirit of Ekushey in this piece.

Women love to wear white or black saree with the opposite coloured prints. Grey, a combination of both of these colours, is also quite popular. Men also love to wear a white or black panjabi with print or designs of the opposite colour.

This year Anjans, Bishwo Rang , Kay Kraft and Rang Bangladesh,  renowned  local Fashion Houses, organised their Ekushy collection with black, white and red colours. The uses Shaheed Minar, various aesthetic accompaniments of geometric designs with Bengali alphabet on their Ekushy collections.


Black & White, symbol of Ekushey
