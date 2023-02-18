

Pistachio Pound Cake

a) For Cake

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup + 1 tbsp granulated sugar

1.5 cups + 3 tbsp raw hulled pistachios

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

Zest of 2 lemons, divided

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp almond extract

b) For Glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

2.5 tbsp milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract



Preheat oven to 180 degree Celsius. Grease the inside of a standard-size loaf pan with oil. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon granulated sugar inside pan and turn pan to coat the inside with sugar. Set aside.Place 1 1/2 cups pistachios on a baking sheet and toast in preheated oven for 5 minutes. Remove and transfer to food processor. Process nuts until finely ground.Combine remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, ground pistachios, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large mixing bowl. Add half of the lemon zest and stir to incorporate. Add sour cream, eggs, butter, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Stir with a spoon until homogenous; it should be a thick and lumpy batter. Transfer to prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes, rotating halfway through baking. Allow to cool completely before removing from pan. Now to make glaze combine powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth. The frosting should fall from the spoon in a thick ribbon.Pour glaze on top of cake and use a spoon to spread the Glaze to the edges, allowing the excess to drip down the sides of the cake. Coarsely chop remaining 3 tablespoons raw pistachios and sprinkle on top of glaze. Sprinkle remaining lemon zest on top of glaze and pistachios.



