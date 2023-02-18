

Red Velvet Pound Cake

1.5 cup butter

3 cups of sugar

5 large eggs

1 tsp distilled white vinegar

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

1 oz bottle of red food coloring



Method:

Preheat oven at 180 degrees. Grease a bundt pan with baking spray.In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer until light and fluffy.Add eggs one at a time, beating each egg until incorporated.Add vanilla and vinegar.In a separate bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, salt, and baking soda.Add flour to butter mixture alternating with flour and buttermilk ending with flour.Stir in food coloring.Pour the batter in a bundt pan.Bake for an hour or until a toothpick comes out clean.Remove from pan after 10 minutes of cooling and place it on a wire cooling rack.



