Saturday, 18 February, 2023, 11:30 AM
Life & Style

Red Velvet Pound Cake

Published : Saturday, 18 February, 2023

Ingredients:
1.5 cup butter
3 cups of sugar
5 large eggs
1 tsp distilled white vinegar
2 tsp vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup buttermilk
1 oz bottle of red food coloring

Method:
Preheat oven at 180 degrees. Grease a bundt pan with baking spray.In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer until light and fluffy.Add eggs one at a time, beating each egg until incorporated.Add vanilla and vinegar.In a separate bowl, whisk flour, cocoa, salt, and baking soda.Add flour to butter mixture alternating with flour and buttermilk ending with flour.Stir in food coloring.Pour the batter in a bundt pan.Bake for an hour or until a toothpick comes out clean.Remove from pan after 10 minutes of cooling and place it on a wire cooling rack.


