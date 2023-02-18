Myths and facts about high blood pressure

More than 1 in 5 adults worldwide have raised blood pressure and complications from hypertension account for 9.4 million deaths worldwide every year. As high blood pressure becomes increasingly common these days, there are also a lot of myths and misconceptions about the condition out there.





Myth 1 - Hypertension is common and not cause for much concern.





Fact - High blood pressure is a condition that needs immediate attention. High blood pressure can damage the kidney, heart, blood vessels and can even lead to a sudden heart attack or a stroke. Hypertension is often referred to as the 'silent killer' as it is often unaccompanied by symptoms.





Myth 2 - It is not possible to prevent hypertension.





Myth 3 - Hypertension affects men, women are rarely affected.





Fact -Given the stress levels and the sedentary lifestyle of men and women these days, both genders are equally prone to developing hypertension. Post-menopause, women are more at risk of high blood pressure. Before the age of 50, hypertension is more common in men than women, but after menopause, a woman's risk increases and can even be higher than a man's.Women have a few additional considerations for high blood pressure.







Taking birth control pills may raise their risk of hypertension. Women with high blood pressure may have a greater risk of complications during pregnancy; and women who develop high blood pressure during pregnancy are more at risk of having high blood pressure later in life.





Myth 4 - Hypertension is a geriatric problem.





Fact - More and more research findings are now establishing that hypertension can occur to any individual at any time. Young adults living a sedentary life and indulging in unhealthy lifestyles are at a high risk of developing high blood pressure.





Myth 5 - Hypertension is inherited.





Fact - Leading a healthy lifestyle is of prime importance. A low salt diet, fruits, vegetables, regular exercise and stress reduction techniques such as meditation go a long way in prevention and management of hypertension despite the genetics.





Myths and facts about high blood pressure Myth 6 -Hypertension medicines can be stopped if the blood pressure is normal Fact - Doctors usually monitor a patient for a considerable time before rendering a diagnosis of hypertension. It would be a mistake to stop medicines without advice. Since its symptoms are silent, it can damage vital organs like heart, brain and kidney. Skipping medicines can lead to irreversible organ damage.





Myth 7: The signs of high blood pressure are obvious.





Fact: High blood pressure has no symptoms.Unless your blood pressure is dangerously high, you will not have any symptoms.The long-term damage high blood pressure has on your arteries, however, occurs regardless of whether you have symptoms or not.





Myth 8: As long as I don't add too much salt to my food, I can eat what I want.





Fact: It's not just table salt you have to worry about.





It helps to reduce your dietary sodium intake to less than 2,400 mg a day and to follow the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) eating plan, which consists of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products.Myth 9: Drinking coffee can raise blood pressure.





Fact: It generally doesn't - but alcohol can.





Because caffeine is a stimulant, you might think it gets your your blood pressure up, however, most research doesn't show that to be the case. Reducing alcohol consumption can have a positive impact on your blood pressure.







Myth 10: I don't need to worry about blood pressure, if I'm young.





Fact: Although hypertension does affect older people, young people can have it, too.Children and teens can also have high blood pressure, possibly because of an increase in childhood obesity.





Myth 11: There's nothing I can do to prevent high blood pressure, if it runs in my family.





Fact: Lifestyle changes can reduce your risk.In addition to following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise can have a large impact on reducing blood pressure. It's also important to reduce stress and ensuring adequate sleep can help reduce your blood pressure.





Myth 12: If I'm on blood pressure medication, I don't have to exercise or watch what I eat.





Fact: You still need to continue a healthy lifestyle. There is no substitute for trying to adhere to a heart-healthy diet and exercise.





Myth 13: I have high blood pressure and my doctor checks it for me. This means I don't need to check it at home.





Dr. Nazma AkterFact - There is no cure for hypertension yet, but it can be prevented and managed.You may already know that salt causes high blood pressure. But, salt isn't just what you add to your food from the saltshaker. Some of the most common sources of dietary sodium also include:1. Breads and rolls2. Poultry3. Meat dishes, like meat loaf4. Cheeseburgers and other sandwiches5. Pizza6. Pasta dishes7. Soups8. Cheese9. Snack foods, like potato chipsFact: Because blood pressure can fluctuate, home monitoring and recording of blood pressure readings can provide your health care professional with valuable information to determine whether you really have high blood pressure and, if you do, whether your treatment plan is working. It's important to take the readings at the same time each day, such as morning and evening, or as your health care professional recommends.