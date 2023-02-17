

Victorians lift 4th BPL trophy



Victorians won the toss and invited Strikers to bat first. Sylhet lost their opener Towhid Hridoy early as Hridoy departed for not. Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza came to bat at three but failed to create any impact with the bat and had gone for one. But 89-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim pulled Strikers from the disaster. Shanto hoarded 64 off 45 while Mushfiq piled-up 74 off 48 with five boundaries and three over-boundaries.



None of the later batters could utilize slog overs as Ryan Burl got out on 13, Thisara Perera for nothing, Zakir Hasan for one while Tanzim Hasan Sakib was batting on zero as Sylhet posted a healthy total of 175 runs for seven wickets.



Mustafizur Rahman clinched two wickets for Victorians while Andre Russell, Tanvir Islam, Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali shared one wicket each.



Chasing 176 runs, CVs lost their opener Narine cheaply, who departed on 10. Skipper Imrul Kayes followed him scoring two runs. But couple of big partnerships took the Victorians to the winning berth. Litton Das and Johnson Charles added 70 runs together till Liton's dismissal on 55 off 39.



The stalwart had hit seven boundaries and one over boundary. Charles and Moeen did the rest, as they remained unbeaten on 79 off 52 and 25 off 17 respectively as Victorians reached on 176 for three with four balls to go.



Rubel Hossain took two wickets while George Linde picked the rest.



Charles of Comilla Victorian was named the Player of the Final for his heroic knock while Shanto was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.



This is the fourth title for the Victorians and the second in a row from 2022. They sealed the title of the country's most rigorous franchise event in 2013 for the first time and in 2018 for the second time.



Comilla Victorians emerged the champions of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beating Sylhet Strikers on Thursday in the final of the event at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Victorians won the toss and invited Strikers to bat first. Sylhet lost their opener Towhid Hridoy early as Hridoy departed for not. Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza came to bat at three but failed to create any impact with the bat and had gone for one. But 89-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim pulled Strikers from the disaster. Shanto hoarded 64 off 45 while Mushfiq piled-up 74 off 48 with five boundaries and three over-boundaries.None of the later batters could utilize slog overs as Ryan Burl got out on 13, Thisara Perera for nothing, Zakir Hasan for one while Tanzim Hasan Sakib was batting on zero as Sylhet posted a healthy total of 175 runs for seven wickets.Mustafizur Rahman clinched two wickets for Victorians while Andre Russell, Tanvir Islam, Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali shared one wicket each.Chasing 176 runs, CVs lost their opener Narine cheaply, who departed on 10. Skipper Imrul Kayes followed him scoring two runs. But couple of big partnerships took the Victorians to the winning berth. Litton Das and Johnson Charles added 70 runs together till Liton's dismissal on 55 off 39.The stalwart had hit seven boundaries and one over boundary. Charles and Moeen did the rest, as they remained unbeaten on 79 off 52 and 25 off 17 respectively as Victorians reached on 176 for three with four balls to go.Rubel Hossain took two wickets while George Linde picked the rest.Charles of Comilla Victorian was named the Player of the Final for his heroic knock while Shanto was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.This is the fourth title for the Victorians and the second in a row from 2022. They sealed the title of the country's most rigorous franchise event in 2013 for the first time and in 2018 for the second time.