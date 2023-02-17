Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US wants to end all confusions: Momen

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

SYLHET, Feb 16: Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the United States wants to establish a stronger relationship with Bangladesh, leaving aside the "misunderstandings".

"They (US) consider Bangladesh to be of importance. They want good relations with us where new possibilities are created," Momen told reporters in Sylhet, adding that Wednesday was a "great day for Bangladesh."

Referring to important discussions with senior diplomats from India, USA and South Korea, Momen said they all appreciated Bangladesh's efforts and made a commitment to continue working for deeper relations.

Bangladesh has seen a series of visits by senior US officials in recent months with the last by US Assistant Secretary for South and  Central Asia, Donald Lu, before the arrival of Counselor of the US Department of State, Derek Chollet.

"We had a very good discussion.They came to strengthen relations," Momen said.

On Wednesday, Chollet said they remain "hopeful" about future relations with Bangladesh - building on the strong partnership that has developed over 51 years.

"We are hopeful for the future. It has been 51 years of a very strong partnership. We are looking forward to the next 51 years and beyond. We have many shared challenges but we have many common
opportunities that we have talked about today," he told reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US State Department counselor said that the US places considerable importance on its relationship with Bangladesh, which is growing politically, economically and in terms of security.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rampal Power Plant resumes production
Victorians lift 4th BPL trophy
Students' marital status not mandatory for admission: HC
US wants to end all confusions: Momen
FM likely to visit US this month
Swedish envoy assures of continued support to Rohingya people
BD ready to send construction workers to rebuild quake hit Turkey: FM
Tk 375cr land dev tax collected since introduction of online system


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft