Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

FM likely to visit US this month

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is likely to go to the US next week to attend several events there.
The foreign minister is likely to be in Los Angeles on February 19, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the reporters during a weekly briefing on Thursday.

He is expected to inaugurate a newly constructed Shaheed Minar, an initiative of expatriate Bangladeshis, in the city of Paris, Los Angeles.   

Momen will also inaugurate a Bangladesh Corner at a public library there. He will also deliver a lecture on climate change.

On February 23, Momen will attend several meetings at the UN headquarters in New York, said Seheli.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rampal Power Plant resumes production
Victorians lift 4th BPL trophy
Students' marital status not mandatory for admission: HC
US wants to end all confusions: Momen
FM likely to visit US this month
Swedish envoy assures of continued support to Rohingya people
BD ready to send construction workers to rebuild quake hit Turkey: FM
Tk 375cr land dev tax collected since introduction of online system


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]m,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft