FM likely to visit US this month

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is likely to go to the US next week to attend several events there.

The foreign minister is likely to be in Los Angeles on February 19, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the reporters during a weekly briefing on Thursday.



He is expected to inaugurate a newly constructed Shaheed Minar, an initiative of expatriate Bangladeshis, in the city of Paris, Los Angeles.



Momen will also inaugurate a Bangladesh Corner at a public library there. He will also deliver a lecture on climate change.



On February 23, Momen will attend several meetings at the UN headquarters in New York, said Seheli. UNB



