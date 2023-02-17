Swedish envoy assures of continued support to Rohingya people

The Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde said on Thursday that his government would continue to support the provision of cleaner cooking energy to Rohingya people.



"We are commited to continue the rehabilitation of ecosystems and the facilitation of enhanced skills development for refugees and Bangladeshi host communities," the Ambassador said, according to the Embassy release.



Alexandra announced that her country's latest contribution of US$7.6 million for the energy and environment programme of the Rohingya response.



"The contribution will facilitate enhancement of skills development for refugees and Bangladeshi host communities," she said.



These activities are part of the Safe Access to Fuel and Energy Plus, phase 2 programme (SAFE+2).



This is a joint UN programme which brings together the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the World Food Programme (WFP).



"It has been impressive to see the positive impact that the SAFE+2 programme has had on Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi host communities," said Alexandra.



"As a substantial amount of forest in the Cox's Bazar area had initially been impacted following the large Rohingya influx in 2017, it is good to see that through a programme like SAFE+2, the area around the Cox's Bazar refugee camps has largely been regreened and reforested." she said.



"This programme will provide some 190,000 refugee households with liquified petroleum gas (LPG).



It will improve refugees' well-being and living conditions, as it reduces smoke inhalation and substantially reduce CO2 emissions," she said.



The joint programme also supports the resilience of vulnerable refugees and host communities, through skills development projects related to environmental improvements and agriculture.



Sweden has supported the SAFE+ programme since it was first initiated in 2019 and then led by IOM. SAFE+2 was launched as a joint UN programme in July 2022.



The second phase of the programme is currently supported by the governments of Sweden and Canada.



