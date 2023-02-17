Tk 375cr land dev tax collected since introduction of online system





Tk 375 crore in land development tax was collected since introduction of Online Land Development Tax Payment' system in 2021, the Ministry of Land said in a news release on Thursday.



Manual collection of land development will be stopped from April 14, Land Ministry Secretary Md Mostafizur Rahman told Divisional Commissioners at a coordination meeting on Thursday.



Revenue collection will increase significantly after 100 per cent land development tax and land rent collection would begin from Pahela Baishakh corresponding to April 14, he said.



He urged Divisional Commissioners to take measures to encourage land development tax payment online.



He directed the Divisional Commissioners to ensure proper mutation by taking firm action in cases of wrongdoings by field level officers.



He said that the ministry was receiving good feedback from public hearing centre opened experimentally at Bhumi Bhaban at Tejgaon in the capital.



He said that such centres would gradually opened at districts to provide service to the citizens.

That is why private agency policy is being made.



By dialing 16122 citizens can access call centre to receive land services, he said.



CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor agents' activities.



District and upazila wise citizen committees will be formed, he said.



The issues relating to digital record room, inter-district land disputes, construction of land offices, recruitment of manpower were discussed in the coordination meeting.



