Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Car Crash In Canada

Bodies of 3 students likely to arrive on Sunday

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent


The process of bringing back the bodies of three Bangladeshi students, who died in a road accident in Toronto on Monday night, has begun. The deceased were identified as Shahriar Khan, Angela Barai and Aryan Dipta.

Shahriar's father Sharif Khan told the media, "The procedure of preparing necessary documents to bring the bodies back to the country is almost complete. Their bodies are likely to arrive by a Biman flight next Sunday."

Another Bangladeshi student Kumar Nibir, the son of singer Kumar Bishwajit, was left severely injured. All four are students of Humber College.

Nibir is now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of St Michael's Hospital in Toronto. His parents Kumar Bishwajit and Naima Sultana are currently in Canada.

A source quoting a relative of Nibir said his physical condition was slightly better than yesterday, but he was still in a critical condition. The accident took place at 11:30pm (local time) on Monday, local media CP24 reported, citing the Highway Safety Division of Canada's Ontario Provincial Police.
Bangladeshi expatriate journalist Shaogat Ali Sagar said on Thursday that Angela Barai's father is going to Canada to receive his daughter's body. Local police have already given clearance.

He said, "The body will be taken to Bangladesh after the consulate office issues a death certificate. Angela's body is likely to be taken to Bangladesh on Sunday."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rampal Power Plant resumes production
Victorians lift 4th BPL trophy
Students' marital status not mandatory for admission: HC
US wants to end all confusions: Momen
FM likely to visit US this month
Swedish envoy assures of continued support to Rohingya people
BD ready to send construction workers to rebuild quake hit Turkey: FM
Tk 375cr land dev tax collected since introduction of online system


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft