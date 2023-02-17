Bodies of 3 students likely to arrive on Sunday



The process of bringing back the bodies of three Bangladeshi students, who died in a road accident in Toronto on Monday night, has begun. The deceased were identified as Shahriar Khan, Angela Barai and Aryan Dipta.



Shahriar's father Sharif Khan told the media, "The procedure of preparing necessary documents to bring the bodies back to the country is almost complete. Their bodies are likely to arrive by a Biman flight next Sunday."



Another Bangladeshi student Kumar Nibir, the son of singer Kumar Bishwajit, was left severely injured. All four are students of Humber College.



Nibir is now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of St Michael's Hospital in Toronto. His parents Kumar Bishwajit and Naima Sultana are currently in Canada.



A source quoting a relative of Nibir said his physical condition was slightly better than yesterday, but he was still in a critical condition. The accident took place at 11:30pm (local time) on Monday, local media CP24 reported, citing the Highway Safety Division of Canada's Ontario Provincial Police.

Bangladeshi expatriate journalist Shaogat Ali Sagar said on Thursday that Angela Barai's father is going to Canada to receive his daughter's body. Local police have already given clearance.



He said, "The body will be taken to Bangladesh after the consulate office issues a death certificate. Angela's body is likely to be taken to Bangladesh on Sunday."



