Govt to give 10kg rice each to 1cr families in Ramadan: Sadhan

Food Minister Sadhan Chandar Majumder said the government will provide 10kg rice to 1 crore familes under the VGF programme in the upcoming Holy Ramadan. As a result, people will not be embarrassed about rice in Ramadan.



The Minister said this while responding to a question from journalists at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The country has achieved bumper Aman yield and the country won't need to import rice once good yield of Boro paddy is achieved, said the minister.



He said, "Ahead of the month of Ramadan, the Ministry of Food mainly distributes rice for rationing, Kabikha, TR, OMS programmes. In terms of disbursement, the largest disbursement system is underway since independence in the fiscal year 2022-23. Rice and flour are being distributed continuously through 2500 dealers. According to calculations, OMS is closed at this time. Only the city has something.



It is currently running in our city, district upazila and municipalities. Under OMS, the low-income people are getting 5 kg of rice at the rate of Tk 30 per kg and 3 kg of flour at the rate of Tk 24 per kg."



He said, "From next March 1, 50 lakh families will be given 30 kg of rice at the rate of Tk 15 per kg. It runs for 5 months a year, offered in March, April, May, September and October. In our OMS, families above 1 crore will get 5 kg of rice and 3 kg of flour throughout the year."



"Rice and flour are distributed through 2,500 dealers across the country on a regular basis," he said, adding that the lower-income people can buy five kg rice at Tk 30 per kg and three kg flour at Tk 24 per kg under the OMS programme.



He added over one crore families of the country get five kg rice and three kg flour each round the year and no one will face scarcity of rice in the Ramadan.



In total 50 lakh families will be provided with 30 kg rice at Tk 15 per kg from March 1 and under the OMS programme, people usually get rice in five months -- March, April, May, September and October - every year.



