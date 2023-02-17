HC orders probe of BCL ragging of female student at IU



The High Court on Thursday asked the Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia to form a three-member probe body to investigate the ragging of a female student allegedly by a leader and some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Islamic University.



The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order and asked the DC to form the committee with a judicial magistrate, an executive magistrate and a teacher to submit the report within seven days.



The court also asked the committee formed by the university to submit the probe report within 10 days and keep the two accused BCL activists from outside the campus during investigation. It also asked the authorities concerned to ensure security of the victim.



Earlier, a Supreme Court lawyer, Gazi Md Mohsin, drew the attention of the court about the incident after attaching a report published in a national daily on February 14. He also filed a writ petition seeking further investigation into the incident.



Secretaries to the Home Ministry, Education Ministry, Vice-chancellor of Islami University, its registrar and proctor were made respondents to the writ.



Advocate Gazi Md Mohsin stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.



According to the report, a first year student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured and harassed allegedly by Islamic University unit Bangladesh Chhatra League vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her cohorts including Tabassum at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday night.



The incident came to light after the victim left the hall and disclosed the matter to her seniors and her family members on Monday. They unleashed the torture on the victim from 11:00pm to 3:00am.



The victim on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment for those involved in the incident.



According to the complaint, on February 9, Tabassum asked the victim to go to the Projapoti-2 room of hall but victim failed to do so due to sickness. Later, Tabassum threatened the victim to drive her out of the dormitory.



