Rohingya woman shot  dead in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent


Cox's Bazar, Feb 16:  A Rohingya woman was shot dead and two men sustained bullet injuries in separate gun attacks at two refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila  on Thursday.

The deceased, Noor Kayes, 25, was a resident of Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp.

Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said some unidentified criminals opened fire at the room of Noor Kayes at Block- B-57 of Balukhali camp-8 around 10:00am and escaped. The incident left Kayes and his fellow camp resident Arafat Hossain injured.

The two were taken to Kutupalong MSF Hospital where doctors declared Kayes dead, the OC added. Arafat was undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

In another incident, a group of 4-5 unidentified people wearing masks entered the room of Md Abdur Rahim, 38, a resident of Block-G-1 at Moynarghona camp-12 and also the chief community leader (head Majhi) of the camp, around 11:30am and fired at his head, leaving him injured. Rahim was first taken to Kutupalong MSF Hospital. As his health deteriorated, he was later shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, the OC added.


