Three intersections at Anowara end to be opened to traffic next month

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: The construction works of three intersections at Anowara Upazila just in front of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the River Karnaphuli will be completed within March.



Those three intersections have been constructed in order to facilitate the vehicular movement of Bangabandhu Tunnel. "The intersections are being constructed at Shikalbaha Y junction, Kalabibir dighi and in front of the Bangabandhu Tunnel," Suman Singha Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department and also the Project Director confirmed it to the Daily Observer.



Besides, the construction works of four-lane of six-lane of the 11.50 km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road has already been completed, Suman Singha said.



The road will be opened to traffic as soon as the Tunnel is opened, he added.



The six lane connecting road in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district from the Tunnel Mouth to Shikalbaha Junction had been constructed at a cost of Tk 407 crore.



Meanwhile the works of the project began in January 14 in 2021. Singha said that the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) had approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50 km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road on December 2 in 2020. The appointed contractor is National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as Joint Venture.



Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the project on February 18 in 2020. The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore. Suman Singha said, if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe time and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways is implementing the project by June 30, 2022.



But due to delay in land acquisition hampered the progress of the project. For this reason, the deadline has now been extended to December.



If the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel. Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.



