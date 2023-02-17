BNP, like-minded parties to march in capital today

BNP and other like-minded opposition parties and alliances are set to march in the capital on Friday as part of the simultaneous movement to oust the current government.



The organisers said the programme is meant for registering a protest against the rise in the prices of power and gas and essential items and mounting pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party caretaker government. As per the party's plan, BNP's Dhaka south city will march from Gopibagh to Nayabazar. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alam will launch the programme around 2:30pm.



Besides, BNP's Dhaka north city will march from Uttara's Jasimuddin Road intersection to Abdullahpur. BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain will inaugurate the programme around 2:30 pm. UNB

