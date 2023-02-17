Video
Home Back Page

Shaheed Dibash, Int’l Mother Language Day

IGP briefs senior officers on ensuring maximum security

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has directed the police officers to ensure maximum security on February 21, the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day.

"Security measures should be taken after reviewing the intelligence information and security risks to deal with any untoward situation against the seriousness and spirit of Ekushey," he told at a virtual meeting from the Police HQs on Tuesday.

All metropolitan commissioners of police, range DIGs, district superintendents of police and heads of other units joined the meeting.

The IGP warned the police forces about rumours, sating, "Stern action will be taken against rumour-mongers."

He ordered the law enforcement agencies to ensure intensive monitoring of the social media as well as bringing the central Shaheed Minars under surveillance in major cities of the country to avoid any untoward incident.

Mamun said Shaheed Minar and its adjacent areas including the Dhaka University area will also be brought under close circuit television (CCTV) cameras as part of the security measures.

The police chief expressed his hope that like in the past, respected citizens of the country will be able to observe the Ekushey February peacefully. Additional IGPs Md Kamrul Ahsan, Md Atiqul Islam and Md Mazharul Islam and senior officials were present at the Police HQs.


