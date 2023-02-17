5 killed, several injured in road, train accidents



At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road and train accidents at Dhaka, Rangpur, Natore and Netrokona.



In Dhaka, a woman and her six-month old grandchild were killed when a motorbike hit them near Diabari Metrorail road in the capital early Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Mazeda alias Khuki, 45, wife of Ismail Sarkar, and their grandchild Rafia Akter of Sholohati in the area.



Moudud Howladar, officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, said the accident took place at about 12:45am as a motorbike knocked down Mazeda with her grandchild on her lap while she was crossing the No. 2 station of the metro rail, leaving them critically injured.



Later, they were taken to Uttara Modern Medical College and Hospital from where Rafia was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for better treatment but doctors declared her dead at about 2:30am. However, Mazeda succumbed to her injuries at about 1:45am.



Our Rangpur Correspon-dent added that a school teacher was killed as a microbus hit his motorcycle on Rangpur-Dinajpur Highway in Hazirhat area of Rangpur on Thursday. The deceased Sultan Uddin, 64, resident of Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari district, was a school teacher.



Our Natore Correspondent added that a man was killed as his motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing control over the steering at Gurudaspur upazila in Natore on Wednesday night.



Our Netrokona Correspon-dent added that a journalist was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a commuter train at Barhatta upazila in Netrokona district on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place in Ispingirarpur Rail Crossing area at around 5 pm.



