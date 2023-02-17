Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023
Home Back Page

Discrimination eroding spirit of Liberation War: GM Quader

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Commenting that the spirit of the Liberation War is fading due to discrimination, Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Mohammad Quader said that the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing due to discrimination.

Quader said this during an exchange of views with the leaders and activists of the Jatiya Shangskritik Party at the Banani office of the JP on Thursday.

Commenting that if the government party does not get jobs, business cannot be done, he said, even, it is heard that political considerations have become important in MPO education system, teachers' transfer and appointments as well.

He said, "We want rule of law. We want a just society. The people of the country have become helpless due to extortion, tender manipulation, corruption and misrule. People of the country have no security of honour, wealth and life. Inequality is creating an unequal society. The great Liberation War was not organised for get such a country. Discrimination between people is against the spirit of freedom. Jatiya Shanskritik Party President Sherifa Quader, MP, presided over the meeting and Member Secretary Alauddin Ahmed conducted the programme.

GM Quader said that the quality of education and treatment in the country is gradually decreasing. Now schools are having big buildings, modern labs but there is no quality education. Qualified teachers are not being recruited. GPA is increasing, certificates are increasing but quality of education is not increasing due to lack of proper education system.

There is no action oriented education system. As a result, the number of educated unemployed is increasing. Again, high quality educational institutions are being built at the private level, which are very expensive. It is not possible for ordinary people to send their children to such educational institutions. Hence, it becomes impossible for most people to ensure quality education for their children.

"Unfortunately we are losing our own culture, Our culture is being lost due to the invasion of foreign culture." added the JP Chairman.


