Trinamool BNP gets EC registration



The Election Commission (EC) has registered Trinamool BNP, a political party founded by Barrister Nazmul Huda. The party's registration number is 45, symbol is 'Golden fiber'.



A notification signed by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam on Thursday called for registration of the party.

The notification also mentioned the matter of giving registration to Trinamool BNP in view of the High Court order.



The notification states, Writ Petition No-10942/2018 of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh dated 6/11/2018 and Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal No. 3024 of 2019 filed with the Appellate Division with Civil Petition for Leave to The Appellate Division ruled on Appeal No. 3023 of 2019.



