Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Trinamool BNP gets EC registration

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission (EC) has registered Trinamool BNP, a political party founded by Barrister Nazmul Huda. The party's registration number is 45, symbol is 'Golden fiber'.

A notification signed by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam on Thursday called for registration of the party.
The notification also mentioned the matter of giving registration to Trinamool BNP in view of the High Court order.

The notification states, Writ Petition No-10942/2018 of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh dated 6/11/2018 and Civil Petition for Leave to Appeal No. 3024 of 2019 filed with the Appellate Division with Civil Petition for Leave to The Appellate Division ruled on Appeal No. 3023 of 2019.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya woman shot  dead in Cox’s Bazar
Three intersections at Anowara end to be opened to traffic next month
BNP, like-minded parties to march in capital today
IGP briefs senior officers on ensuring maximum security
50 Rohigyas arrive in Indonesia
5 killed, several injured in road, train accidents
Discrimination eroding spirit of Liberation War: GM Quader
Trinamool BNP gets EC registration


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft