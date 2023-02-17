Video
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:45 PM
Home Back Page

US told govt it will not compromise on HR issue: Amir Khosru

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said that in Dhaka the US diplomat gave a clear message in the talks with the government that they will never compromise the issue of human rights.
He said this at a Nagorik Samabesh at Independence Hall of Dhaka Reporters Unity building at Segun Bagicha on Thursday.

Khosru said, "People of the country as well as the international community are protesting against the Awami League's blue print of killing democracy and illegal stay in power."

Mentioning the US diplomats comment "Democracy cannot function without freedom of press," Amir Khosru said, "It is very shameful for us that observing the situation of democracy in our country a foreign diplomat comment like this."

Alleging that Awami League government is staying in power by using state and party terror together to cling to power forcefully, he said, "Disappearance, murder, attack, arrest, intimidation is their weapon to stay in power."

Khosru said, "The government is not giving dollars to businessmen outside its own party to import goods. Due to this kinds of economic model the price of the essential good increase in the country." The BNP also thinks that there is a 'catastrophe' in the economy He said, "Awami League people laundering money in Canada, Dubai, USA, UK, Malaysia and Turkey. All over the world they make their wealth for safe exit from the country."

The current economic model of Bangladesh is the looting model of Awami League said Khasru and added, "They take money from people's pockets through taxes, VAT, high gas and electricity prices and by increasing the price of daily commodities."

Amir Khusru commented that we have no other alternative but protest in the road to overcome this situation.



