Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 February, 2023, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

EU wants participatory polls in BD: Quader

Published : Friday, 17 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent


Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the European Union (EU) wants the next parliamentary elections to be a participatory one in Bangladesh. "I have talked to the representatives of seven EU countries.

Ahead of the next general elections, as the ruling party, we held meeting with the EU on Thursday. "They want all parties including BNP to join the next polls," he told reporters after the meeting with the Ambassadors of seven EU countries in Gulshan area of the capital.

"We told one thing clearly - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated in her speech on Wednesday that the next elections will be credible, free and fair."

In addition, the Election Commission (EC) will play an important role and the government will provide all kinds of support to the Commission," he said.

There is no difference between the statements the AL leaders gave and the premier's speech as they echoed what the Prime Minister said, Quader said.

"At the same time, we are taking preparations ahead of the next elections," he added.

Asked whether there was any advice about bringing BNP to the next elections, the AL General Secretary said: "We will not listen to anyone's instructions. Our guidelines are our constitution which we follow".

He claimed that in Bangladesh, all the electoral reforms were brought during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure and on her initiative. "Even a law for elections has been passed in Parliament." He said the BNP ignored the President's instructions on dialogue and even the EC invited the BNP twice to join its dialogues but it did not join.

"However, the BNP has always had a disinterest in dialogue. In fact, BNP is not willing to participate in the general elections because they (BNP leaders) know that the Awami League will come to power again under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. So, BNP is resorting to ill tactics sensing defeat in the elections," Quader said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya woman shot  dead in Cox’s Bazar
Three intersections at Anowara end to be opened to traffic next month
BNP, like-minded parties to march in capital today
IGP briefs senior officers on ensuring maximum security
50 Rohigyas arrive in Indonesia
5 killed, several injured in road, train accidents
Discrimination eroding spirit of Liberation War: GM Quader
Trinamool BNP gets EC registration


Latest News
Making polls participatory is responsibility of all parties: Hasan
Bangladesh reports 8 more Covid cases
Bodies of woman, child found in Cox's Bazar hotel
Youth electrocuted in Bhola
Man held with 80 Phensedyl syrups in Joypurhat
Neal Mohan to become new YouTube CEO
Bangladesh reports zero dengue cases, deaths
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Saturday
North Korea warns of strong response to US-South Korea military drills
BNP men thronging Motijheel with small processions
Most Read News
Condition of Kumar Biswajit's son improves
Rampal plant resumes power generation after one month
Grandmother, child killed in Turag accident
Fakhrul returns from Singapore after treatment
'Want peace, but ready to repulse external attack'
8 injured in Chattogram gas pipeline explosion
Edn instts can't compel students to disclose marital status: HC
IU female student torture: HC orders Kushtia DC to probe
Mother, two children rescued in Turkey’s Antakya
Mild tremor jolts Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft