Stokes, Bairstow, Archer return for The Hundred 2023

LONDON, FEB 16: England Test captain Ben Stokes has been retained by the Northern Superchargers for this year's edition of The Hundred after missing last year's event due to a heavy workload.



Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer will also remain with the Welsh Fire and Southern Brave respectively on their return after missing The Hundred 2022 due to injury.



The eight Hundred franchises confirmed their retained list on Thursday with a draft to make up the remainder of their squads set for March 23. AFP

